Wrexham pegged back by Maidenhead despite Paul Mullin double

Paul Mullin scored another two goals for Wrexham but the National League leaders were denied victory over Maidenhead by a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

Mullin headed in his 37th goal of the season in the 28th minute but the Welsh side were pegged back 12 minutes after half-time when Reece Smith curled in a fine equaliser.

It took only three minutes for Mullin to put Wrexham back ahead with another header and it stayed that way until the 90th minute, when Shawn McCoulsky earned mid-table Maidenhead a point.

The result means Wrexham stay one point ahead of Notts County, who drew with Bromley earlier on Saturday.