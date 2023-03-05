Patrick Vieira confident Palace fans understand process team is going through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira confident Palace fans understand process team is going through

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 10.09am
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace fans understand the process their team is going through (Jacob King/PA)
Patrick Vieira insisted he is confident Crystal Palace fans understand the process their team is going through after their winless 2023 continued with a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Palace failed to register a shot on target in a match decided by Joachim Andersen’s 27th minute own goal and finished with 10 men after Cheick Doucoure collected two quick yellow cards around the hour mark.

It might have been a different story had the returning Wilfried Zaha not been fractionally offside before he scored with five minutes on the clock, but instead this was Palace’s ninth league match without a win, continuing a slide which is sucking them into the relegation battle.

It was another disappointing afternoon for Palace’s travelling support, but Vieira believes they understand this is part of a learning process for his young squad.

Asked if there had been boos from the away support, Vieira said: “I didn’t hear that. If you heard that, fans always want teams to do well and to win, especially when you travel away from home so the frustration, you always understand it.

“But the players tried hard and did their best to get back into the game, to score the goals to go back home with something.

“The fans know where we are and who we are as a football club, and what we want to achieve. There is a process that is in place.

“You have to look at the number of new players in the squad and how young they are, how many of them haven been playing in the Premier League and that experience, we know how important it is.

“They need to be exposed so we can learn. If we are all on the same page those players will be top players in the future.”

Villa are only one place above Palace in the league but now seven points above them, and looking up to the battle for European places rather than at the scrap below them.

Unai Emery’s first victory over Palace in four attempts was an important one given that they had surrendered leads to lose both of their previous home games 4-2.

“The manager’s set us a goal to try and win at home,” said Matty Cash, whose darting run and low cross from the right led to the only goal.

“The first target when he came in was to win away and I think we’ve done that, on the road we’ve been fantastic. And we need to do that at home.

“I think we need to be more resilient at home, it’s such an amazing stadium, such a big crowd every week.”

This was not a match that will live too long in the memory. Neither side registered a shot on target until the 74th minute, when John McGinn’s strike was hit straight at Vicente Guaita, and it would prove to be the only one.

But Cash said the performance was an important one in terms of grinding out a result.

“In games like that we have to be patient, obviously 1-0, we’re trying to build out, we’re trying to have a style and it takes time to do,” he said.

“Everyone has to be on the same page with that, but that takes time, we’ve got to be brave to do it, they’ve got to be brave with us.

“That’s how you pick up results, and I think here we showed good character.”

