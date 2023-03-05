England all-rounder Will Jacks heads home from Bangladesh due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England all-rounder Will Jacks heads home from Bangladesh due to injury

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 1.51pm Updated: March 5 2023, 1.57pm
Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England’s Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of the Bangladesh tour, paving the way for Rehan Ahmed to make his ODI bow on Monday.

Jacks only made his own debut in the format in last Wednesday’s series opener against the Tigers but felt discomfort in his left thigh in the field in Friday’s second ODI.

The Surrey all-rounder will therefore miss the final ODI in Chattogram – a dead rubber with England in an unassailable 2-0 lead – and the entire T20 series which follows in the next couple of weeks.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second ODI in Dhaka. Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery.”

It is, as yet, unclear whether the issue will impact Jacks’ availability for the Indian Premier League, with the 24-year-old snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in last December’s auction.

England have not announced a replacement for Jacks but his absence leaves the tourists a spinner light and teenage sensation Ahmed seems the obvious choice to plug the gap and continue his meteoric rise this winter.

Ahmed became England’s youngest Test cricketer at 18 years and 126 days last December in Pakistan and tremendously rose to the occasion with seven wickets – including a five-for in the second innings.

Ahmed missed the first two ODIs in Bangladesh because he was feeling unwell but he has returned to training and is likely to be one of two leg-spinners in England’s ranks alongside Adil Rashid on Monday.

Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed could play in Chattogram on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed could play in Chattogram on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels Leicestershire all-rounder Ahmed, who already has one first-class hundred to his name, is ready for his first appearance in a limited-overs international.

“He is the real deal,” Wood said before Jacks’ injury was announced. “He’s got youthful enthusiasm and excitement and it’s as if he’s playing a club game. He wants to bowl and whack it.

“He has a nature about him which is just lovely to see. It’s quite infectious and I am sure that he will at some point play on this tour. And I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“When he played his Test match, it was like it was not a big deal, and I think he will be exactly the same in whatever format it is.

“I know the pressure might be on a little bit more in ODIs where people try to whack you but I think he will deal wit it fine because all he wants to do is show off and bring that side of him off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
2
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
4
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
5
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
6
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ but told to improve attainment and…
7
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Death of Dundee teenager
Tributes as Dundee police probe death of girl, 16
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented