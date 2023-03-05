Brendan Rodgers understands Leicester fans’ frustrations after Southampton loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brendan Rodgers insists he respects the opinion of fans after some Leicester supporters called for his departure during their disappointing 1-0 defeat at fellow relegation battlers Southampton.

Southampton’s January signing Carlos Alcaraz scored the only goal of the game in a crucial 1-0 win for Saints, as Leicester were left to rue what could have been.

The Foxes had 11 shots during the game, none of which were on target.

Kelechi Iheanacho wasted three of them, two headers and a shot over the crossbar, much to the displeasure of the travelling support.

There were chants calling for Rodgers to be replaced, but the manager remained calm.

“Listen, I respect the opinions and that’s what the game is about,” he said.

“I never take any support from the board for granted, I just do my best with what I have.

“It has been very up and down for us this season, for the supporters it has been a challenge from the very first game.

“We have no signings and from the first home game against Brentford you sensed from the off it was going to be a challenging season.

“I respect that they have paid their money, travelled a long way and they will be disappointed.

“My message is just to stay with the players, they have given everything and they are going to need the supporters.”

Ruben Selles wants his Southampton side to build on a win which lifted them off the foot of the table for the first time since the World Cup break.

“We need to try to build momentum every time,” Selles said.

“We tried to build momentum after the Chelsea game. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it, I think we did the opposite in the last two games.

“But again, we have another chance to build momentum. We have a clean week.

“We have eight days until the game at Old Trafford. I think we can make it a good week of learning and continue working in our process.”