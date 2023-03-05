Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defends European indoor 800m title in style in Turkey By Press Association March 5 2023, 6.05pm Updated: March 5 2023, 6.15pm Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning gold in the 800m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defended her European Indoor Championships 800m title in style as she ran away from the field to take gold. The 21-year-old eased to victory in Istanbul with a run of one minute and 58.66 seconds, more than a second outside the British record she set in Birmingham last weekend, to win by a distance. Slovenia’s Anita Horvat finished a distant second with Agnes Raharolahy of France claiming bronze. Hodgkinson’s win was not unexpected – she went into the final with a season’s best more than three seconds quicker than any of her rivals. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close