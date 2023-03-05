Liverpool rout old foes Manchester United – 5 things from the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool rout old foes Manchester United – 5 things from the Premier League

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 7.27pm
Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool’s sixth goal against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool's sixth goal against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool turned in a stunning display to rout old foes Manchester United 7-0 during another frantic weekend of Premier League football.

However, Arsenal remain five points clear of Manchester City – 2-0 winners over Newcastle – at the top of the table as a result of their remarkable fightback against Bournemouth.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

Red mist

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United headed for Anfield having lost only once in 22 games in all competitions and with high hopes of reducing the gap to arch-rivals Manchester City to six points in the fight for second place. But if United’s recovery under Erik Ten Hag was one of the talking points in the build-up to Sunday afternoon, it was a resurgent Liverpool, thanks to doubles from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah and a late strike from substitute Roberto Firmino, who muscled their way to an eye-catching victory which lifted them above Newcastle into fifth.

To the manner Bourn

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Reiss Nelson scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal came from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)

It is a measure of champions that they are able to win games in which they are not at their best. Arsenal are developing just that capacity. Trailing 2-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, they refused to throw in the towel and having dragged themselves back into it through Thomas Partey and Ben White, snatched victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time through substitute Reiss Nelson to maintain their five-point advantage over City at the top of the table.

Magpies grounded

Newcastle need to rediscover their cutting edge if a season which has oozed promise is not to fizzle out. Having lost only two of their first 22 matches in all competitions, they have suffered successive 2-0 defeats by Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs and more worryingly, have scored only three goals in their last seven league games to slip from third place to sixth. They lost 2-0 at City on Saturday despite giving as good as they got for long periods with Callum Wilson, who has found the back of the net only once in 14 outings, and Joelinton both passing up glorious opportunities to level at 1-0.

Brighton rocking

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United – Premier League – American Express Community Stadium
Brighton maintained their push for European qualification with a demolition of West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

If the Magpies have threatened to upset the established order this season, Brighton have also quietly eased themselves into European contention. They have lost only two of their last nine league games – one of them to the Gunners – and won five, and Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of hapless West Ham suggested they could yet have a say in the allocation of places for continental action next season.

Saints alive

Southampton v Leicester City – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Southampton edged out Leicester in a game of fine margins to claim a vital Premier League win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The truism that football matches are decided by fine margins has rarely been illustrated more graphically than it was at St Mary’s Stadium this weekend. Ultimately, Southampton dragged themselves from the foot of the table with a 1-0 victory over Leicester, but only after James Ward-Prowse had seen his penalty saved by Danny Ward and Kelechi Iheanacho had passed up three glorious opportunities to score. In addition, match winner Carlos Alcaraz might have seen red rather than yellow for a poor challenge on Timothy Castagne before he struck and Harry Souttar was denied a last-gasp equaliser by the crossbar. Fine margins indeed.

