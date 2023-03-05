Anfield annihilation eclipses Man Utd’s previous biggest Premier League losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anfield annihilation eclipses Man Utd’s previous biggest Premier League losses

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 8.27pm
Manchester United were beaten 7-0 at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA).

Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday was their heaviest ever in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at United’s five previous biggest Premier League losses.

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool, October 2021

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after United fall 2-0 behind during their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in October 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just over 10 years after United’s famous 6-1 home defeat to Manchester City, Liverpool scored five without reply at Old Trafford. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put the visitors 2-0 up in the opening 13 minutes and after Mohamed Salah’s double United were booed off at half-time. Salah sealed his hat-trick in the second period and United’s misery was complete when substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a reckless challenge on Keita.

Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham, October 2020

Harry Kane scored Tottenham’s sixth goal from the penalty spot at Old Trafford (Alex Livesey/PA)

Bruno Fernandes’ second-minute penalty gave United the lead before Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham struck twice in the next five minutes through Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min. After United forward Anthony Martial was sent off for clashing with Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Son put Spurs 4-1 up before the interval and, after further second-half goals from Serge Aurier and Kane, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared it was his “worst day ever”.

Man Utd 1-6 Man City, October 2011

Mario Balotelli scored twice for Manchester City in their 6-1 win at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

City led their rivals 1-0 at half-time thanks to Mario Balotelli’s opener, but United fell apart after defender Jonny Evans was sent off for his foul on the Italian striker early in the second period. Balotelli and Sergio Aguero made it 3-0 and, after Darren Fletcher struck for United, the visitors scored three times in the closing stages, with Edin Dzeko notching a brace and David Silva completing the rout.

Chelsea 5-0 Man Utd, October 1999

Jody Morris fired home Chelsea’s fifth goal in their demolition of United in 1999 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

United had gone 29 games unbeaten in the Premier League when they kicked off at Stamford Bridge but fell behind inside the opening 30 seconds to Gus Poyet’s goal. Chris Sutton doubled Chelsea’s lead before Nicky Butt was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Dennis Wise after a heavy tackle. Poyet grabbed his second after the interval and after Henning Berg’s own goal Jody Morris made it 5-0.

Newcastle 5-0 Man Utd, October 1996

Alan Shearer salutes Newcastle’s fans after firing his side’s fourth goal against United in 1996 (John Giles/PA)

Newcastle gained revenge on United two months after losing 4-0 to them in the Charity Shield. Darren Peacock and David Ginola put the Magpies in control at half-time. Les Ferdinand appeared to have wrapped the points up by adding a third midway through the second period and it got better for the home fans in a full house at St James’ Park when Alan Shearer and Philippe Albert added to the scoreline.

