Anfield annihilation eclipses Man Utd’s previous biggest Premier League losses

Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday was their heaviest ever in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at United’s five previous biggest Premier League losses.

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool, October 2021

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after United fall 2-0 behind during their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in October 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just over 10 years after United’s famous 6-1 home defeat to Manchester City, Liverpool scored five without reply at Old Trafford. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put the visitors 2-0 up in the opening 13 minutes and after Mohamed Salah’s double United were booed off at half-time. Salah sealed his hat-trick in the second period and United’s misery was complete when substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a reckless challenge on Keita.

Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham, October 2020

Harry Kane scored Tottenham’s sixth goal from the penalty spot at Old Trafford (Alex Livesey/PA)

Bruno Fernandes’ second-minute penalty gave United the lead before Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham struck twice in the next five minutes through Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min. After United forward Anthony Martial was sent off for clashing with Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Son put Spurs 4-1 up before the interval and, after further second-half goals from Serge Aurier and Kane, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared it was his “worst day ever”.

Man Utd 1-6 Man City, October 2011

Mario Balotelli scored twice for Manchester City in their 6-1 win at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

City led their rivals 1-0 at half-time thanks to Mario Balotelli’s opener, but United fell apart after defender Jonny Evans was sent off for his foul on the Italian striker early in the second period. Balotelli and Sergio Aguero made it 3-0 and, after Darren Fletcher struck for United, the visitors scored three times in the closing stages, with Edin Dzeko notching a brace and David Silva completing the rout.

Chelsea 5-0 Man Utd, October 1999

Jody Morris fired home Chelsea’s fifth goal in their demolition of United in 1999 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

United had gone 29 games unbeaten in the Premier League when they kicked off at Stamford Bridge but fell behind inside the opening 30 seconds to Gus Poyet’s goal. Chris Sutton doubled Chelsea’s lead before Nicky Butt was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Dennis Wise after a heavy tackle. Poyet grabbed his second after the interval and after Henning Berg’s own goal Jody Morris made it 5-0.

Newcastle 5-0 Man Utd, October 1996

Alan Shearer salutes Newcastle’s fans after firing his side’s fourth goal against United in 1996 (John Giles/PA)

Newcastle gained revenge on United two months after losing 4-0 to them in the Charity Shield. Darren Peacock and David Ginola put the Magpies in control at half-time. Les Ferdinand appeared to have wrapped the points up by adding a third midway through the second period and it got better for the home fans in a full house at St James’ Park when Alan Shearer and Philippe Albert added to the scoreline.