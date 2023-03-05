Adama Traore not drawn on Wolves future after scoring winner against Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adama Traore not drawn on Wolves future after scoring winner against Tottenham

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 10.33pm
Adama Traore celebrates Wolves’ win over Tottenham. (Tim Goode/PA)
Adama Traore celebrates Wolves’ win over Tottenham. (Tim Goode/PA)

Adama Traore refused to be drawn on his future and vowed to focus on Wolves’ survival fight.

The forward’s first goal since October earned Wolves a crucial 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

It lifted them five points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after a fourth win in eight games.

Traore – linked with Tottenham and Leeds last month – is out of contract in the summer and talks have dragged on with no agreement but he remains committed to keeping the club up.

“My mindset is to give everything to the team, after we will see. I’m always happy with Wolves and the manager,” he said.

“My focus is 100 per cent game by game. My focus is on the pitch. After, I will leave that to my agent, we have a great relationship through the years.

“My mentality is to make an impact and get points, keep working and keep winning.”

Traore has made just two league starts under Julen Lopetegui – and only four in all competitions since November.

The 27-year-old, who was loaned to Barcelona last season, came off the bench again on Saturday and wants more game time but respects Lopetegui’s decisions.

“Every player wants to start games. No player in the world doesn’t want to start a game,” he said.

“But when I come on I want to give 100 per cent to the team. That’s not my decision. What I can control is when I’m on the pitch making an impact and trying to help the team.

“That is what I do, whether I’m coming from the bench or not coming from the bench. That’s the decision of the gaffer, I respect the gaffer. All I do is try and improve myself as a player and whatever the team tell me I will be there.”

Tottenham missed the chance to go seven points clear of fifth-placed Newcastle in the race for the Champions League after Traore’s late winner.

Antonio Conte has also returned to work after the defeat following his recovery from gallbladder surgery.

Spurs have played two more games than most of their top-four rivals and Ben Davies knows just reaching the Champions League may now not be enough for the club.

He said: “It’s a tough question. Our ambitions are obviously a bit more than that. We want to win trophies, we’ve let that slip this year.

“The Champions League is a good achievement, that’s where the club wants to be year in, year out. That has to be our baseline.

“We’re really looking forward to getting him (Conte) back. It’s been a while now but we have a huge game Wednesday (against AC Milan) and it is very important he is with us.”

