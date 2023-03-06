Ayo Obileye set to miss rest of the season with suspected ligament damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ayo Obileye set to miss rest of the season with suspected ligament damage

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 11.11am Updated: March 6 2023, 5.19pm
Ayo Obileye is facing a lengthy lay-off (Robert Perry/PA)
Ayo Obileye is facing a lengthy lay-off (Robert Perry/PA)

David Martindale fears Livingston defender Ayo Obileye is going to be sidelined until the start of next season.

The 28-year-old went off injured in the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Hibernian with suspected medial ligament damage.

“I think it’s a bad one,” Martindale said on Monday. “He’s going for an MRI once the swelling’s down. When I say a bad one, we think he’s going to miss the rest of the season and potentially into a bit of pre-season. It’s not a great one.”

Obileye’s injury allied to the suspension of fellow centre-back Jack Fitzwater means Dominican Republic defender Luiyi de Lucas, who joined in January, is set to make his first start at home to Dundee United on Wednesday.

“Big Luiyi’s now been in (training) since early December so there’s enough adaptation period there,” said Martindale.

“His chance has probably come a bit earlier than I thought but I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do. I’m more than happy with putting him in at right centre-back.”

Martindale, meanwhile, has taken “full responsibility” for his red card towards the end of Saturday’s match.

The Lions boss was initially angered at being sent to the stand for “jokingly” flashing his middle finger and saying “one minute” when Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall shouted over to the sidelines to ask how long was left in the match.

Having had time to reflect, Martindale said on Monday: “I take full responsibility for it. It was a wee bit immature of me. I was having a bit of banter with David Marshall but I’ve got to recognise that people are looking at me as a leader and I shouldn’t have done it.

“It was irresponsible, I understand that. I let myself and the club down. I used it in a joking manner and David was laughing. I went in and spoke to the linesman after the game.

“I said you’ve got to take the gesture in the context it was used but he said it was the gesture alone. At that point I was frustrated and I never really took his point of view, if I’m honest. But a wee bit later on, I was sitting in the house and I thought ‘I actually see it from his point of view’.

“I was in the wrong, plain and simple. I shouldn’t have done it, jokingly or not.”

Martindale also used his pre-match media conference to call for “more protection” for imposing Livi forward Joel Nouble.

“Joel’s old school, he’s honest to a fault,” said the Lions boss. “He gets fouled but still tries to maintain his balance and then that leads to a pass where the execution is not quite there.

“I think referees can help players like Joel Nouble. Sometimes he’s got three or four players hanging off him, pulling at him, but because he’s 6ft 3ins, it kind of goes unnoticed and it’s allowed, whereas if you did that to Bruce Anderson, he’s getting a foul.

“It’s testament to Joel’s character that he still tries to stay up when he’s getting fouled but I would like to see a bit more protection for Joel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented