Salah v Fowler – How Liverpool’s leading Premier League scorers shape up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Salah v Fowler – How Liverpool’s leading Premier League scorers shape up

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 11.49am Updated: March 6 2023, 12.07pm
Robbie Fowler and Mohamed Salah (PA).
Robbie Fowler and Mohamed Salah (PA).

Mohamed Salah’s two goals in Liverpool’s rout of Manchester United made him the club’s record Premier League goalscorer.

With 129 goals in the competition, Salah passed Robbie Fowler’s mark for the Reds and here the PA news agency looks at how the duo compare.

Overall record

Salah has scored his goals in fewer seasons and appearances than Fowler, also contributing more assists along the way.

Since arriving at the club from Roma in 2018 the Egyptian has played 205 times in the league, giving him a scoring rate of 0.63 goals per game. He has added 53 assists at a rate better than one every four games.

Fowler was at the club from the outset of the Premier League era in 1992, breaking into the line-up the following season. He stayed until 2002 before moving on to Leeds and then Manchester City, returning in 2006 for two more seasons.

He played 266 Premier League games for his boyhood club, scoring almost a goal every two games (0.48 per match), and set up 30 goals for others.

Seasons and achievements

Salah’s debut season at Anfield is still his best in the Premier League – and one of the greatest ever, with 32 goals scored.

That is a record since the league went down to 20 teams and therefore 38 games – Salah played 36 for Liverpool that year – with the only higher tally being 34 by both Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in the early 42-game seasons.

The tally brought him the first of three Golden Boots, with the subsequent two being shared with other players – team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018-19 and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min last year, when he also led the league in assists with 13.

He has scored 20 goals in every completed season apart from 2019-20, when he came up one short in 19 in his lowest tally of appearances, 34. Sunday’s efforts took him to 11 in 25 games this term and, with seven assists, he is on track to reach double figures in that category for the fourth time in six seasons.

Fowler’s best seasons saw him score 25 goals in 1994-95, in 42 games, and then top that with 28 in a 38-game season next time out. He also hit double figures on three other occasions, with only his nine in an injury-hit 1997-98 campaign denying him six in a row.

He was the third player to score 100 Premier League goals, following Shearer and Ian Wright, with his 21 for City and 14 for Leeds leaving him eighth in the all-time Premier League rankings with 163 goals in total – where he is likely to remain until Salah can catch him, with Leicester veteran Jamie Vardy the only other active threat. Vardy has 134 with Salah’s two for Chelsea giving him 131.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented