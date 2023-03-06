Lewis Hamilton talks on back burner as Mercedes focus on reversing slow start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton talks on back burner as Mercedes focus on reversing slow start

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 11.55am
Lewis Hamilton pictured at the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton pictured at the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future is set to be put on hold as Mercedes attempt to resolve their miserable start to the new season.

Hamilton finished fifth at the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – 51 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen – with team-mate George Russell seventh.

The seven-time world champion’s contract expires at the end of the season, and speculation is rife that he could stall on a new deal if Mercedes fail to reverse their slump.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton crossed the line 51 seconds behind Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA)

Asked if the Silver Arrows will put a Plan B in place if Hamilton does not commit to an extension, team principal Toto Wolff said: “There is no point talking about the driver situation for 2024.

“That is far too early. We have to all push in the same direction, the drivers, engineers and management, rather the throwing in the towel. We have never done that and we will not do that now.”

Speaking in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said only a catastrophe would prevent him from extending his stay with Mercedes.

But his comments came before he hit the track and the extent of his team’s troubles were exposed.

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff is confident Hamilton will remain with Mercedes (David Davies/PA)

Wolff announced on the eve of Sunday’s race that Mercedes will scrap this season’s machine, and focus on a revolutionary new design in a bid to return to winning ways – effectively ruling out a championship challenge before a wheel had turned in anger.

Not only have Mercedes slipped further behind Red Bull, who took first and second on Sunday, but they have been usurped by Aston Martin, too, with the British team taking impressive strides over the winter.

Wolff will hold crunch talks with his Mercedes staff this week to determine how the grid’s once dominant team can revive former glories.

Speaking immediately after the chequered flag, Hamilton said: “I know we are not where we want to be, but let’s keep pushing.

“We have got some serious work to do to close the gap but I believe in you all so let’s keep going.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen opened his championship defence with an emphatic win (David Davies/PA)

And Wolff added: “You heard Lewis on the radio. He is an integral part of the team, picking the team up, and we’re all sticking together.

“I don’t think that’s going to change just because we had another start that was really bad.

“We won eight constructor championships, and we won six driver championships with him, and that relationship holds.

“It would be much too easy to lose a driver, and then just throw in the white towel. We’re not doing that.

“On the contrary, we just need to really dig deeper than we’ve ever done before, and provide both drivers with a car that they’re actually able to fight with.”

