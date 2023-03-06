Spending big on technical talent and Alonso’s influence – Aston Martin’s F1 rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spending big on technical talent and Alonso’s influence – Aston Martin’s F1 rise

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 1.09pm
Fernando Alonso celebrates his podium finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Fernando Alonso celebrates his podium finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.

The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Aston Martin and their dramatic rise to the sharp end of the Formula One grid.

How have they done it?

Aston Martin flattered to deceive on their return to F1, finishing seventh of the grid’s 10 teams in both 2021 and 2022.

However, under the leadership of fashion billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, they ended the opening race second only to Red Bull.

Aston Martin have doubled its headcount from 400 to 800 staff, splashing the cash to poach some of the sport’s top technical talent along the way, including Dan Fallows – who had a huge hand in building last season’s dominant Red Bull machine – and former Mercedes’ aerodynamic chief Eric Blandin.

And with Alonso at the wheel – a driver ranked among the best ever – they are suddenly a force to be reckoned with.

Will it last?

Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll has laid out a plan to take Aston Martin to the top of F1 (David Davies/PA)

Stroll laid out an ambitious five-year plan to turn Aston Martin into world champions, and their remarkable, and almost unprecedented turnaround from last season, suggests they are ready to take on the sport’s so-called big three of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Aston Martin buy their engine, gearbox and rear suspension from Mercedes, while also borrowing their wind tunnel.

However, the Silverstone-based team will soon move into a new state-of-the-art factory, and have use of their own wind tunnel, which is only likely to accelerate their rise to the top of F1.

Can Alonso challenge Max Verstappen for the title?

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen claimed an emphatic victory at Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

With Mercedes all but writing off their hopes this season, and mechanical woes still troubling Ferrari, Alonso could be the man best placed to stop Verstappen’s charge.

But despite his heroics in Sakhir on Sunday, Alonso still crossed the line a distant 48 seconds behind Verstappen, who was in cruise control for much of the 57-lap race. A title tilt could be beyond the Spaniard.

What’s next?

Although it seems unlikely that Alonso can challenge Verstappen over the stretch – with Mercedes’ George Russell making the chilling prediction that the world champions will win all 23 races this year – there is every chance he could capitalise on any Red Bull failure to take his first win in a decade.

“Aston Martin want to win and they’ve hired a lot of good people, so I guess it can only get better for them,” said Verstappen following Sunday’s race.

“It is difficult to say if they are going to challenge for the championship this year. But wins are definitely on the table.

“I’ve been in the same position where I have finished 20 to 40 seconds behind the winner at one race, and I have still won two or three times that year because there were tracks which suited the car, and everything comes together, and you get a bit of luck, too.”

