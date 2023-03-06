Jos Buttler has ‘no regrets’ over England alterations despite ODI defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jos Buttler has ‘no regrets’ over England alterations despite ODI defeat

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 4.55pm Updated: March 6 2023, 4.58pm
England captain Jos Buttler had no regrets despite the defeat (Aijaz Rahi/AP).
England captain Jos Buttler had no regrets despite the defeat (Aijaz Rahi/AP).

Jos Buttler stood by England’s decision to deviate from the tried and trusted despite losing to Bangladesh, who avoided a one-day international series whitewash with a 50-run win at Chattogram.

There was a slightly experimental feel to this dead rubber as the debuting Rehan Ahmed was the only Englishman to bowl his full allotment, while champion leg-spinner Adil Rashid sent down just five overs.

Sam Curran was also promoted to number five in the batting order, having featured exclusively at seven or eight in his previous 15 ODIs, pushed up ahead of England captain Buttler and his deputy Moeen Ali.

The tweaks had modest success as Ahmed took one for 62 after becoming England’s youngest men’s ODI player and Curran hit 23 off 49 balls as the tourists, chasing 247, were all out for 196 in 43.1 overs.

“(I have) no regrets at all,” Buttler said. “I thought it made sense to give Rehan the opportunity to bowl – to see him bowl and bowl to good players, put him under a bit of pressure which is great.

“I thought he did really well. He doesn’t lack confidence, he’s very trusting in his ability, which is fantastic for a young guy. He was willing to bowl to very aggressive fields and challenge himself, which is a great sign moving forward. For a guy on debut, I thought he handled himself brilliantly well.

“It was absolutely an opportunity to give Rehan his debut, for Sam to bat at number five. I see huge potential in Sam Curran’s batting.

“It was a chance to gather as much information as we possibly can and expose people to different situations. If we lost the game, then so be it, but I believed we had a team and performance that could have won the game.”

Sam Curran was promoted to number five in England's batting order (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Sam Curran was promoted to number five in England's batting order (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Having sealed a 2-1 series win, England now do not have another ODI lined up until September, when the defence of their World Cup crown in India will be a matter of weeks away.

Buttler intimated ahead of this series he had an inkling of his best line-up and, while that remains the case, he thinks England have plenty of options to call upon later this year.

“You have an idea but there’s a long time before that point as well,” Buttler said. “I’m sure there’ll be things that happen along the course of time that may change, but we’re in a really strong position.

“We have a lot of really talented players, some very experienced players who are not here at the moment as well, so we’re going to have a really tough squad to pick.”

Buttler and white-ball head coach Matthew Mott have rarely been able to draft a full-strength squad in ODIs or T20s due to injuries and priority being given to the Test team amid a hectic fixture programme.

England captain Jos Buttler feels England have a lot of talent to choose from ahead of this year' World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler feels England have a lot of talent to choose from ahead of this year's World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, Buttler is aware it was a similar situation last year in the months leading up to the T20 World Cup, with the big guns restored to the side in a tournament England went on to win.

“The schedule is hugely challenging to get your best XI on the field,” Buttler added. “Looking back to the T20 World Cup, we probably went in having never played our perceived best XI.

“We had to get into the tournament and went on to win it, it gives you great confidence even though we haven’t had the opportunities to always play our best team for a while.

“International cricket has become just more focused on the ICC tournaments and we are building towards that. We know comes the World Cup we will have the opportunity to pick from everyone who is available.”

