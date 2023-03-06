Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville after rivals clash – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 6.

Football

Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville.

What a season @GNev2 is having! Arsenal have got no leaders, people just take the ball off Messi now, Liverpool didn’t even play well…….😂😂 https://t.co/BzpuZ5SURd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 6, 2023

Marcus Rashford was desperate to make amends.

I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2023

A season of shocks.

Expect the unexpected 😮 pic.twitter.com/BaDJP4C6Y9 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 6, 2023

Chelsea were ready.

Southampton hailed goalscorer Carlos Alcaraz’s work rate.

A perfect hat-trick for Bunny Shaw.

The EFL and trophy sponsor Papa Johns offered an opportunity to armchair managers.

*COMPETITION TIME* Fancy yourself on @FootballManager? Win a chance to hand the trophy to the winning captain at the Papa Johns Trophy Final, among other top prizes! Simply WIN the Papa Johns Trophy in #FM23… For full information & to enter: https://t.co/jnCNWsfGEm pic.twitter.com/Y31OjcEHLs — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) March 6, 2023

Gabriel Jesus was happy.

Best part of my day ❤️😍🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mSQr6tBQPt — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) March 6, 2023

Cricket

A proud day for Rehan Ahmed.

✨ A special moment before the start of play today… You've done yourself and your family proud, @RehanAhmed__16 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggRzlxGZhu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 6, 2023

Virat Kohli had his hands full.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was gutted.

I won’t lie I’m frustrated with myself, as I had the opportunities in the final but this happens in sport. Congratulations to Andrew on winning his first title. Now for some family time before the Premier League. Thank you for all the support over the weekend 💚 pic.twitter.com/C2hesq17cc — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 5, 2023

Formula One

Max Verstappen was still celebrating.

Big win ✅ Even bigger trophy 🏆 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/NDgzaX6eLA — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 6, 2023

As was Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris was looking to the positives.

🗣 @LandoNorris “A very tough race. We had a few issues we had to manage, which really took us out of the race but we tried to stay in it for as long as possible, just in case there was a Safety Car or something… I think the pace was alright otherwise.”#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/S8H3YDI9z6 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 6, 2023

History repeated itself.

Where does the time go 🥺 @SChecoPerez and @alo_oficial shared the podium for Checo's first ever podium… and again for Fernando's 99th #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/J19v2uTXTc — Formula 1 (@F1) March 6, 2023