Chelsea sign Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard from OH Leuven

Chelsea have signed Nicky Evrard from OH Leuven on a pre-contract agreement, with the Belgium goalkeeper set to join in the summer.

Evrard, 27, capped 61 times by her country, has agreed a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2026 and will arrive in time for next season.

Blues boss Emma Hayes said: “Nicky will be a great addition to our squad, certainly she showed her quality and her talent in the Euros last summer.

Dreams do come true. 💙 pic.twitter.com/1qYFU2sohI — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 6, 2023

“Coming into a full-time, professional environment will certainly help her take the steps in the next direction. I know she will complement Ann (Ann-Katrin Berger) and Zecira (Musovic) and add to our goalkeeping union.”

Evrard, whose previous clubs include FC Twente, Sporting Huelva and Gent Ladies, won the Belgian Golden Shoe earlier this year, becoming the first goalkeeper to win the women’s award.

She added: “It’s really crazy, dreams do come true. I’m really happy, excited and honoured to play for a big club like Chelsea.

“I hope to bring my performance from the Euros to here, the big goal is to bring something to the team. Chelsea want to win trophies, that is also my ambition and I want to win a lot at the club.”