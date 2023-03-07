Jill Scott to become England’s first female captain at Soccer Aid this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott will become the first female to captain England in this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF charity match.

The game will take place on Sunday, June 11 at Old Trafford, where England will be looking to claim their first win over the World XI FC since 2018.

Since its inception in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £75million for UNICEF, including £15m for last year’s match at the London Stadium which finished 2-2 before the World XI secured victory on penalties.

Scott was part of the record-breaking England team that won the European Championship title last summer and hit the headlines again in November after winning ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Following those two successes, the 36-year-old former Manchester City and Everton midfielder – who retired from football last August having won 161 caps for England – says she is now hoping to accomplish “The Treble” in June.

Scott said: “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity! I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’!

“I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved! Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!”

Jill Scott (centre) helped England win Euro 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scott is joined by three other former England internationals in making their Soccer Aid debuts, in ex-Lionesses team-mate Karen Carney, Chelsea’s Champions League winner Gary Cahill and ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere, who retired last year aged 30 and is currently head coach of the Gunners’ under-18s, is relishing the chance to get back out on the pitch.

“I am really looking forward to lacing up my boots again – and playing with some of my old friends,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how good these legends are and I’m told a few of the celebrities are quite handy too!

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere is looking forward to getting back on the pitch (David Davies/PA)

“As a father to young children, taking part in this game has extra significance for me – and I would urge people to buy tickets and show their support too.”

Also making their debuts for England are DJ Joel Corry and rapper and actor Bugzy Malone, while Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness will play in goal for the first time.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and actress Vicky McClure are set to co-manage the England team, which also includes Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Jermain Defoe, Eni Aluko, Sir Mo Farah and Alex Brooker.

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will captain the World XI again, with former Republic of Ireland and Tottenham striker Robbie Keane serving as a coach for the team and Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett and Kem Cetinay among the players named so far.

The game will be aired on ITV1, STV and ITVX.