England being patient with Jofra Archer in Ashes and World Cup year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England being patient with Jofra Archer in Ashes and World Cup year

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 12.02pm
England’s Jofra Archer bowls a delivery in the nets during a training session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
England’s Jofra Archer bowls a delivery in the nets during a training session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

England remain protective of Jofra Archer on his comeback from injury as white-ball head coach Matthew Mott revealed they decided against stress testing the terrorising quick in Bangladesh.

It is an understandable, even sensible, stance given Archer’s well-documented elbow and back problems that kept him out of the international fray for 22 months until his return in South Africa in January.

He has made encouraging progress with 12 wickets in four ODIs but Mott admitted England erred on the side of caution when ruling out fielding Archer twice in three days against Bangladesh last week.

Jofra Archer, right, has taken 12 wickets in four ODIs since his comeback from injury (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jofra Archer, right, has taken 12 wickets in four ODIs since his comeback from injury (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Asked whether the prospect was considered, Mott said: “Not really, no. The medical advice was definitely not back-to-back games.”

With Wednesday marking 100 days until the start of the Ashes, Archer playing in both the first and second ODIs against Bangladesh may have been an indicator of his readiness for red-ball cricket.

His workload from now until the start of England’s summer programme will be a diet of T20s – first in a three-match series against Bangladesh before jetting to the Indian Premier League – but Mott is confident the 27-year-old will peak at the right time for the Ashes and World Cup campaigns this year.

“He’s a box office player,” Mott said. “He’s fitted back into the group beautifully and it’s an incredible effort for a fast bowler to be out for that long and come back and play as he has done.

“He would admit that he’s not fully firing on all cylinders. You can just see he’s ticking all the boxes to get back to his best.

“He just seems to be really slowly, strategically just making sure he’s doing it right and ticking over and come the Ashes, come the World Cup, I’m sure you’ll see him back to his best.”

Archer has been part of an impressive bowling unit in Bangladesh which claimed 10 wickets in all three ODIs as England sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win in their last 50-over assignment until September.

They are scheduled to then defend their World Cup title in India the following month, leaving little chance for a bolter or anyone on the fringes to push their claims to be in the 15-strong squad.

“Form in any format will be taken into account,” Mott said. “The influence on matches is something you’re going to need to get in this 15, and more importantly in that 11 – we want 11 match-winners.

“It really is a crystal ball. There’s so much time between (now and the World Cup). There’s certain amount of slots that you can probably lock in now and then the rest are real timing issues.”

Whether or not Ben Stokes will reverse his ODI retirement for the tournament still bubbles under the surface and clouding the issue is the Test captain’s knee injury which discomforted him in New Zealand.

“I’m still in touch with him but the issue about when he wants to play, we don’t need to know for a while,” Mott said. “The worst thing we could do is try to put pressure on him early to make a decision.

“We’ll just see how his body’s holding up and how he’s feeling physically and mentally.”

Ben Stokes' troublesome left knee caused him discomfort in New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Ben Stokes’ troublesome left knee caused him discomfort in New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Another all-rounder who will be in contention for the World Cup is the big-hitting Liam Livingstone, whose mix-and-match spin will be a handy addition on India’s slower surfaces.

The Cumbrian, though, nursed an ankle injury through the T20 World Cup last autumn but has been sidelined since December following a knee problem he suffered in a Test match against Pakistan – although he hopes to return to action for the IPL which starts later this month.

“I don’t see too many other players like him to be honest,” Mott added. “He’s a spin bowler, but he can bowl 10 overs in an ODI. If you have left and right-handers, he is not exposed at all. He’s a gun.

“The way he can bat in white-ball cricket, knowing we can throw him in at any opportunity, and he is not just a slogger, he’s a proper batter. He’s a very unique player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented