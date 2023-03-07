Wests Warriors players hoping to reap rewards after funding Widnes cup switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wests Warriors players hoping to reap rewards after funding Widnes cup switch

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 12.03pm
Wests Warriors will travel to Widnes in the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday (Wests Warriors)
Wests Warriors will travel to Widnes in the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday (Wests Warriors)

Players at Southern Conference League champions Wests Warriors plunged deep into their own pockets for the privilege of facing seven-time winners Widnes in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Acton-based community club were initially drawn at home against the Championship outfit but the lure of the big occasion prompted Wests players to volunteer £140 each in travel costs to secure a switch to the DCBL Stadium.

After two years battling the likes of Brentwood Eels and Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Wests face a daunting task against John Kear’s side, one of the sport’s founding members who also clinched the first official world club title in 1989.

Wests Warriors are the defending Southern Conference League champions (West Warriors)

Originally founded as a nines team in 2013, and based at Wasps’ old Twyford Avenue ground, Wests’ name combines a nod to their west London origins and the Auckland Warriors, favourite club of one of Wests’ co-founders and current head coach, Kiwi Kim Parkinson.

“Getting drawn against Widnes was exactly what we hoped for but our facilities aren’t up to the right standard to host a Championship club so it was a pretty easy decision to switch,” Parkinson told the PA news agency.

“We agreed to go up the night before and it will all come out of the players’ pockets, but it is going to be worth it for the experience of playing against such a well-known club in a big stadium.”

Wests, who booked their place in the third round with a win over London Chargers, comprise the usual amateur assortment of plumbers and electricians, but at least one of their players will be undaunted by the prospect of stepping out on such a big occasion.

Half-back Jack Payne played his lower-age rugby with the NRL’s St George Illawarra Dragons, including an under-20 semi-final against the North Queensland Cowboys at a half-full Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

After also playing in the French Elite One competition with Avignon, Payne strayed to London where he met up with Parkinson and now combines playing for Wests with his job as a primary school teacher in Willesden.

“A lot of us are ex-pats so Wests is like a family away from family and that’s what I like about it,” said Payne.

“Our goal was to get to round three and we’re stoked to get the chance to go and play in such a big stadium against a team with such a massive history as Widnes.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough but we’re going to go out there and give it 100 per cent. If can do ourselves proud hopefully it will raise some awareness and continue to help us grow the club’s base.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented