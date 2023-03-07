Michael O’Neill names Jonny Evans in Northern Ireland squad for qualifiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael O’Neill names Jonny Evans in Northern Ireland squad for qualifiers

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 12.47pm
Jonny Evans has been named in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad despite being out with injury (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jonny Evans has been named in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad despite being out with injury (Brian Lawless/PA)

Michael O’Neill is confident Jonny Evans will be fit to lead Northern Ireland into their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign later this month despite an injury which has kept the Leicester defender out since November.

Evans has been named in O’Neill’s first Northern Ireland squad since he returned to the national job in December, and the 35-year-old’s experience will be key in a group that is missing captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Ali McCann, and Shayne Lavery due to injuries.

But Evans – who earned his 100th cap in what proved to be Ian Baraclough’s final game in charge in Greece – has not played for Leicester since before the World Cup, suffering with a calf injury and more recently a thigh strain.

“I’ve spoken to Jonny and I think he’s coming on really well,” said O’Neill, who will take his side to San Marino on March 23 before facing Finland at Windsor Park three days later.

“He had a slight setback, he picked up a thigh strain which set him back a couple of weeks but he’s back with the medical team on the grass and they’re hoping he will be available to play in an under-21 game if not this week, certainly before the international break.

“He’s obviously massively keen to be back fit for Leicester, that’s his priority but equally he’s a player that has over 100 caps, he’s very keen on prolonging his international career as long as possible and hopefully he’ll be ready to play.”

Evans has been named in a group that also includes Craig Cathcart and Shane Ferguson – all players who were in O’Neill’s first Northern Ireland squad back in 2012.

Michael O’Neill File Photo
Michael O’Neill is starting his second stint as Northern Ireland boss (Brian Lawless/PA)

But while those two count as stalwarts, O’Neill has had to bring in four uncapped players in a youthful 26-man group for his return due to the considerable number of injuries he is dealing with.

Davis, 38, suffered a double ACL tear in December, while faint hopes that Dallas, out with a broken leg suffered last season, might return in time for this window have been dashed.

With Corry Evans and McCann also missing, O’Neill is without four midfield regulars and so has called in Everton’s Isaac Price, Motherwell’s Sean Goss and Oostende midfielder Cameron McGeehan. Bolton defender Eoin Toal is the fourth new face.

Goss and McGeehan are both 27 and did receive senior calls in 2018 during O’Neill’s first stint, but each had to withdraw through injury. Price, 19, made his Premier League debut for Everton last season, while Toal, 24, is a former under-21s captain.

With the likes of Shea Charles and Dale Taylor also included, there is certainly a younger feel to this squad.

“I certainly sense the senior players are excited about the campaign and that’s important because they drive anything,” O’Neill said. “It’s a blow to have players unavailable, particularly Stuart and Steven and Corry with longer-term injuries.

“We have to find that excitement without those players for the time being. The younger players have to bring a bit of vibrancy and a bit of energy to the group as well. We can’t always be dependent on the senior players in the squad.”

There is no place for Kyle Lafferty, the 35-year-old who was sent home from the last camp after a video emerged of him using sectarian language in a bar, for which he later apologised.

The incident led to Lafferty being suspended by Kilmarnock and he was later released at the end of the transfer window. He has since returned to Northern Ireland with Linfield, but is yet to score for his new club.

“He’s looking for form and fitness and I don’t think at this minute in time international football would be the right thing for him,” O’Neill said. “The door is not shut, it has never been shut on anyone. The responsibility lies with the player in terms of form and fitness.”

