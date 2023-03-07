Chris Cadden: Hibernian in a really good place ahead of Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chris Cadden: Hibernian in a really good place ahead of Rangers clash

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.25pm
Chris Cadden is relishing facing Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Cadden is relishing facing Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chris Cadden believes the current positive vibe at Hibernian can help them cause an upset against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday.

There was a sense of doom and gloom around Lee Johnson’s side in early January after a poor run of results towards the end of 2022.

But the Hibees have climbed to fourth in the cinch Premiership with a seven-game unbeaten run in the league ahead of their showdown with the Gers.

“There’s a good connection with the supporters at the moment,” said Cadden. “You could see the support on Saturday and it was brilliant to see how many of them travelled through (to Livingston).

“It’s a really good place just now and we’ve got to build on that. Easter Road can be a tough place (for opponents) to play when our fans are up for it and get behind us.

“I’ve played here as an opposition player and to come to Easter Road when the fans are up for it, it’s a tough place to play. We’ve got to use that.

“In terms of the way the team’s going, it’s probably the best it’s been since I’ve been here. There’s a real unity in the squad.

“I think with the January we had, with all the outgoings, it’s brought the squad closer together. There’s a real good group of guys here. The dressing room is in a great place so we’ve just got to keep that going.”

Hibs endured a dismal run of nine defeats in 11 matches which saw boss Johnson come under pressure, but Cadden was always confident they could find some form.

“We were on a tough run before Christmas but we’ve turned that round,” he said. “When you get out of a tough run and get on a good one, you’ve got to enjoy it and use everything you can to keep the momentum going because football’s tough.

“It was tough a few months ago and people didn’t really give us any hope but I always had that belief that we would turn it around. We’re doing that now.

“When you’re on a good run, you’ve got to take confidence and momentum from that but we know whatever we’ve done before doesn’t guarantee us anything on Wednesday.

“We’ve still got to focus on what we’ve been doing well and also take on board things we can do better. We’re not the complete team yet. We’ve still got to get better.”

The buoyant mood at Hibs was highlighted by a video doing the rounds on social media of the travelling support singing “watching Chrissy Cadden putting on a show” at Livingston on Saturday, with one fan in particular catching the eye as he danced enthusiastically to the beat of the tune.

“I must have watched that video 100 times,” Cadden smiled. “It’s amazing. Somebody said I should do the dance when I score but I’m not sure about that!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented