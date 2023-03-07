Antonio Conte raring to go as he returns to Tottenham dugout against AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte raring to go as he returns to Tottenham dugout against AC Milan

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.31pm Updated: March 7 2023, 1.49pm
Antonio Conte was back at Tottenham’s training ground after a two-and-a-half week absence due to doctors orders (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte was back at Tottenham’s training ground after a two-and-a-half week absence due to doctors orders (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has insisted he will relish the pressure environment on his return to work but called on the rest of the club to embrace their season-defining moment against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Conte is back in London after spending the last two-and-a-half weeks recuperating in Turin with his family following surgery to remove his gallbladder last month.

The 53-year-old returns with Spurs reeling after exiting the FA Cup last week and having lost at Wolves on Saturday to damage their hopes of another top-four finish.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Tottenham lost to Wolves at the weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Doctors ordered Conte to rest after the 1-0 defeat at the San Siro in the last-16 first leg on February 14 but the stakes will be even higher this week and while the Italian feels he can handle the moment of fighting to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, he posed the same question to the club.

“The pressure? We live for this type of game, we live for this type of moment because when the pressure is going up, it means your level is going up,” the Tottenham boss stated.

“Don’t forget last season we play Conference League and instead this season we are playing Champions League. We won our group, the first leg we lost 1-0 and we have possibility tomorrow to beat Milan and then to go to the next round.

“I think for sure don’t forget the past and to understand we need to have step by step to improve the situation. Then if you ask me do I want to win the Champions League? I tell you yes but then there is reality.

“We have to be ready to go game by game. Tomorrow the obstacle is Milan and we have to beat them with two goals if we want to go to the next round. The pressure is normal and we have to live with this type of pressure.

“Maybe if there is one thing that we have to try to improve, the whole environment here, is to live with the pressure. To live with the pressure means to sometimes be a bit stressed and not always to be in peace with yourself, but to stress yourself and to put pressure in a positive way.

“In this aspect we can improve a lot and the whole environment can improve a lot about this aspect.”

Conte wanted to return after Spurs’ FA Cup exit at Sheffield United last Wednesday but chose to “respect” the advice of his own doctors and those at the club.

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – San Siro Stadium
Conte’s Spurs lost 1-0 at the San Siro last month (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

The painful fifth-round defeat increased the likelihood that Tottenham will go another season without a trophy having last won silverware in 2008.

Quizzed on what success would look like this season, Conte again referred to the importance of “fighting to be competitive” and while there remains plenty of uncertainty over his own future, he insisted his players must learn from their cup exit.

He admitted: “We need to learn from these negative situations.

“If you don’t learn anything about this type of defeats, it means you’re ready to have another defeat next year. I hope after this type of negative game, the players learn a lot.

“We’re really disappointed for what happened, especially for our fans because we know very well our fans’ expectation and they wanted to see the team lift the trophy. For this season, we’re really disappointed.”

Spurs will aim to keep the campaign alive on Wednesday and despite many supporters growing frustrated, Conte urged them to play their part.

“Now I am back, I’m really happy,” he added. “We have an important game. It’s a vital game for us because we want to go to the next round. We will try to do it and, for this reason, I hope to feel an amazing atmosphere in our stadium.

“Many times our fans gave us the right boost to overcome a difficult situation.”

