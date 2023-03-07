Glasgow quartet added to Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasgow quartet Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Stafford McDowall have been added to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations game against Ireland on Sunday.

Suspended Grant Gilchrist, who misses the rest of the campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card in the last match away to France, has returned to Edinburgh and Josh Bayliss has returned to Bath.

Darge has been drafted in after returning to fitness while Cummings, Berghan and McDowall have already been involved in the tournament build-up.

Flanker Darge has played the last two games for Warriors after recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the second match of the BKT United Rugby Championship season. The 23-year-old has seven caps.

Cummings returned the previous week for Glasgow following a three-month absence since sustaining a foot injury while training with Scotland ahead of the Autumn Nations Series. The lock, who has 23 caps, also trained with Scotland ahead of their win over Wales last month.

Experienced prop Berghan was among the replacements for Scotland’s opening Six Nations win over England at Twickenham before dropping out of the squad.

Uncapped centre McDowall was also named in Gregor Townsend’s original squad but was released from duty to captain Warriors in recent weeks.

With matches against the Irish and Italy at BT Murrayfield remaining, Gregor Townsend’s side have two wins from three fixtures, while Ireland have won all three of their games.