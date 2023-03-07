Soccer Aid is back as Chris Kamara makes Royal visit – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 7 2023, 5.57pm Chris Kamara receives his MBE (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7. Football Chris Kamara was awarded his MBE. We’re off to Windsor Castle where there’s been an MBE, but for who @chris_kammy? pic.twitter.com/B3eMPF0xxg— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2023 Stars geared up for Soccer Aid. Delighted to be pulling on an England shirt again for @UNICEF_uk @socceraid this year!Tickets are on sale NOW 🎟️ https://t.co/t2TUnxmO0V🏟️Old Trafford📅Sunday 11th June💙@UNICEF_uk #SoccerAid | #PlayForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/LADbwEuGIQ— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) March 7, 2023 Soccer Aid is back in Manchester !Can’t wait to be a part of this fantastic occasion again for a great cause supporting children worldwide @socceraid .Join us at Old Trafford on Sunday June 11th if you like ❤️🎟️ https://t.co/IPa3kyJ646 pic.twitter.com/3vp2FpyYY4— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 7, 2023 So excited for this one guys! ⚡ Soccer Aid @socceraid returns to Old Trafford this summer – home of @manutd 🔴 Sunday 11th June! Let's go! 💙 @unicef_uk🎟️ https://t.co/1BNB69wXVd pic.twitter.com/mVQprREbkE— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 7, 2023 Yaya Toure presented an award. It was great to hand out the Best TV Show award to @BBCSport’s Football Focus at the SJA Awards 👊🏾Congratulations to all the winners on the night and all those shortlisted.📸 @SportSJA pic.twitter.com/Hoh1D4787R— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) March 7, 2023 Happy birthday England’s number one. Happy birthday to #ThreeLions goalkeeper @JPickford1! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/8iRPYF5UDU— England (@England) March 7, 2023 A birthday in the Neville household. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) Tennis Robert Lewandowski was impressed by Iga Swiatek’s skills. looks amazing 😉💪— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) March 7, 2023 Emma Raducanu shared behind-the-scenes pics from Indian Wells. View this post on InstagramA post shared by 乇爪爪卂 (@emmaraducanu) Cricket From one cricket great to another. Nobody has ever had the swagger and the presence at the crease like you did. You have been an idol, a source of inspiration & a friend. Happy birthday, Sir Viv! pic.twitter.com/sHF3nsjs7T— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2023 KP enjoyed a picturesque coffee break. Morning ☕️ pic.twitter.com/w1XMKG3iHp— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 7, 2023 Happy Holi from Virat Kohli. Happy Holi to all 🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AHWWLI1ojl— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2023 Snooker Ronnie O’Sullivan was on his travels. I’ve arrived Thailand! This is Vinit who has helped get this event back on again after covid. pic.twitter.com/FXLwDRCDWn— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) March 7, 2023 Golf Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Florida. It’s good to be back @THEPLAYERSChamp ☘️ pic.twitter.com/llbbJeF0Uu— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 7, 2023 Hockey Opening ceremony host Sam Quek missed out on Eurovision tickets. If it makes anyone feel better… I couldn’t get #Eurovision Grand Final tickets……and I’m presenting the Opening Ceremony! #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/2m53xPzyWk— Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) March 7, 2023 Boxing Campbell Hatton got ready for the return of Blue Moon. Blue Moon is back on Sat 🔵👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ahgxIIEvj3— Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) March 7, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor showed a slice of his life. 🍰 pic.twitter.com/C3qm8o33VF— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 7, 2023 Grafter 💯 pic.twitter.com/LUZp3c9xb6— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 7, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close