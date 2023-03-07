Northern Ireland boss looks to Paddy McNair as Euro qualifying campaign begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Northern Ireland boss looks to Paddy McNair as Euro qualifying campaign begins

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 6.03pm
Michael O’Neill wants Paddy McNair to emerge as a leader within the Northern Ireland squad (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michael O’Neill wants Paddy McNair to emerge as a leader within the Northern Ireland squad (Brian Lawless/PA)

Michael O’Neill wants Paddy McNair to head a new generation of leaders within the Northern Ireland squad as they look to a future when the stalwarts of the last decade are no longer around.

O’Neill on Tuesday named his first squad since returning to the job in December, and was forced to select a relatively inexperienced group with the likes of Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Liam Boyce, Ali McCann, and Shayne Lavery out injured.

Jonny Evans is included, but it remains uncertain what role he will be able to play in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier away to San Marino on March 23 and the home match against Finland that follows, as the 100-cap defender has not featured for Leicester since November due to calf and thigh problems.

In Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Shane Ferguson, O’Neill has called up three players who were all in his first Northern Ireland squad back in 2012, but Davis and Corry Evans, two others from that group, are sidelined by long-term ACL injuries.

Dallas has not yet recovered from the broken leg he suffered last season.

“What will be interesting about this window in particular is how we will cope without, at this moment in time, Steven, Corry, Stuart, players that have been with me a long time,” O’Neill told the PA news agency.

“Players emerge all the time. You look at Paddy McNair, 27 years of age, McNair needs to become a huge player in this group, a really big player and he has to embrace that role.”

McNair is well established as one of Northern Ireland’s most reliable players with 58 caps since his 2015 debut, and O’Neill now wants the Middlesbrough man to have a bigger voice within the group.

Michael O’Neil Press Conference
Michael O’Neill returned to the Northern Ireland hot seat in December (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I don’t think he needs to add anything (to his game), but at 27, he has to develop his leadership skills and that personality in his play,” he said. “I think he has that.”

O’Neill also highlighted 23-year-old Sunderland defender Dan Ballard, a player who got his first call-up late in O’Neill’s first reign but made his debut under Ian Baraclough and quickly established himself, earning 16 caps to date.

“(Dan) Ballard is the same,” he said. “I already see that in Daniel playing at Sunderland. Sunderland have a young team and I see him as a leader in that team.

“What I see in some of my younger players is the ability to step in and deal with situations they face. Watching Trai Hume at Sunderland, he looks very assured and calm, Conor Bradley at Bolton is playing very well.

“How those players are dealing with situations gives me a lot of confidence. We will need players to emerge very quickly in the next 12 to 18 months and the team may look different to what it does now, but it will certainly grow and progress in that period.”

O’Neill has called up four uncapped players in Motherwell’s Sean Goss, Ostend’s Cameron McGeehan, Bolton defender Eoin Toal and Everton teenager Isaac Price while the likes of Burton forward Dale Taylor, Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy and Manchester City’s Shea Charles have only a handful of caps.

With so much experience missing there is an added importance on Jonny Evans being involved to whatever extent he can be, which may include him playing before he makes his first-team return for Leicester.

“Jonny is not a player that loses fitness very easily and also not a player who depends on that – Jonny’s game is played with his brain, his intelligence as much as anything else,” O’Neill said.

“I’m optimistic he’ll be fit and I know he’s desperate to be involved. Although he’s not had 30 games this season I believe he’ll be able to come in and handle games at this level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

James McPake was delighted with the win, Image: SNS.
James McPake takes swipe at Falkirk counterpart with 'double' win jibe after Pars pull…
The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented