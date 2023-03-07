17 bosses in under 11 years: The club where management has a sting in the tail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

17 bosses in under 11 years: The club where management has a sting in the tail

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 7.08pm
Slaven Bilic is packing his bags at Watford (Simon Galloway/PA)
Slaven Bilic is packing his bags at Watford (Simon Galloway/PA)

Slaven Bilic’s sacking after less than six months in charge of Watford is the latest in a long line of changes under the ownership of Gino Pozzo and his family.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the club’s turbulent managerial history since they entered the boardroom.

Bilic’s record

Slaven Bilic
Slaven Bilic was unable to break the cycle at Watford (Simon Galloway/PA)

Twenty-six games is actually one of the longer reigns in recent Hornets history, with Bilic outlasting each of the previous three managers despite lasting only from September to March.

His immediate predecessor Rob Edwards was sacked after 11 games and Claudio Ranieri 14, with Roy Hodgson succeeding the Italian to see out the last 18 games of last season on a short-term contract.

Bilic won 10 Championship games, with seven draws and eight losses meaning a record of 37 points from a possible 75.

They scored 30 goals, conceding 27 in the league and another two in an FA Cup first-round exit to Reading, and have won only one of their last eight games.

Constant change

SOCCER Watford

Starting with Gianfranco Zola shortly after their July 2012 takeover, Pozzo and family – along with chairman Scott Duxbury – have made 17 permanent managerial appointments in less than 11 years.

That included three in 37 days in one madcap spell shortly after Gino Pozzo took sole charge in 2014.

That was admittedly influenced by Oscar Garcia standing down due to ill health after just four games, though the decision to appoint Billy McKinlay on a permanent basis and sack him two games – and four points – later was Pozzo’s alone.

Gino Pozzo, centre, and Scott Duxbury, left
Gino Pozzo, centre, and chairman Scott Duxbury, left, have never hesitated to pull the trigger (Mike Egerton/PA)

No manager in their time in charge has matched Zola’s 75 games, with Javi Gracia the only other man to break through the half-century mark in a single spell – Quique Sanchez Flores was appointed twice, serving first for 44 games and then 12.

McKinlay aside, only Slavisa Jokanovic and Xisco Munoz cracked a 50 per cent win rate, with Gracia’s 37.9 per cent the best record for a reign spent wholly in the Premier League. Bilic managed only 38.5 per cent in the second tier.

Beppe Sannino, Walter Mazzarri, Marco Silva, Nigel Pearson and Vladimir Ivic are the other managers to work under Pozzo, as well as two-time caretaker Hayden Mullins.

Wild card

Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder has 11 games plus the play-offs to earn promotion for Watford and a longer contract for himself (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With Watford ninth and just four points outside the top six, technical director Ben Manga told the club’s website: “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is the man entrusted with that task, on a realistic-looking Watford contract covering only the remainder of the season – 11 games plus the possibility of a play-off run.

After earlier success in the lower leagues with Halifax, Oxford and Northampton, Blades fan Wilder led his boyhood club to the Premier League and a season of over-achievement ending in a ninth-placed finish, before being sacked in 2021 as they headed for relegation.

He won more than 48 per cent of his games with the club, 106 out of 227, and then 18 of 45 in a less impressive spell with Middlesbrough where he was sacked in October after nearly a year in charge. Successor Michael Carrick has lifted Boro from the relegation zone to third in the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

James McPake was delighted with the win, Image: SNS.
James McPake takes swipe at Falkirk counterpart with 'double' win jibe after Pars pull…
The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented