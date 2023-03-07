Ayr climb to third with victory at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ayr move into third in the cinch Championship after beating Morton 3-1 at Cappielow.

The Honest Men took an early lead six minutes in when Reece McAlear’s free-kick hit the legs of Sam Ashford for the ball to go into the bottom corner.

On the half-hour mark, Morton levelled after Robbie Crawford picked up the ball on the edge of the box and smashed it into the bottom corner.

The visitors restored their lead just four minutes later when McAlear’s corner found Sean McGinty and they added another just before half-time when Dipo Akinyemi blasted the ball home with a low shot.