Matt Bloomfield secures first win as Wycombe boss with Fleetwood victory

Matt Bloomfield picked up his first victory as Wycombe manager with a 2-0 win against mid-table Fleetwood at Adams Park.

The result allowed the Chairboys to make up ground on the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Wycombe led after just four minutes when Jack Grimmer’s cross found an unmarked Chris Forino, who had the simple task of nodding in from close range.

It punished a slack start from Fleetwood, but they improved and almost drew level when Phoenix Patterson’s strike was pushed behind by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

The visitors controlled the early stages of the second half and Stryjek had to be at his best to beat away Carlos Mendes Gomes’ effort and superbly keep out Jack Marriott’s shot on the turn.

But the hosts doubled their lead against the run of play in the 66th minute when Sam Vokes turned on the edge of the area before firing into the bottom corner.