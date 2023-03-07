Devante Cole on target as Barnsley return to winning ways against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley returned to winning ways and extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth at Oakwell.

James Norwood and Nicky Cadden twice struck for the hosts inside three first-half minutes and Colby Bishop’s reply straight after the break was cancelled out by Devante Cole, who sealed all three points.

The Reds hit the front in the 17th minute after Joe Morrell lazily gifted possession away, with Adam Phillips breaking and putting it on a plate for Norwood to slot home.

The hosts added a second three minutes later in superb fashion when Cadden cut in from the right and powerfully bent home from just outside the area.

Portsmouth instantly replied four minutes after the interval when Bishop headed in Joe Rafferty’s cross for his 15th of the season.

Barnsley ensured victory when Norwood turned from scorer to creator and teed up the onrushing Cole to grab Barnsley’s third.