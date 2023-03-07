Ollie Palmer at the double as Wrexham go four points clear at top By Press Association March 7 2023, 9.51pm An Ollie Palmer double helped Wrexham beat Dagenham 4-0 (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Ollie Palmer double helped Wrexham go four points clear at the top of the National League with a 4-0 win at Dagenham. The visitors took the lead just six minutes in when Palmer tucked the ball home from Eoghan O’Connell’s cross. Jay Bird nearly levelled after a good cross from Inih Effiong, but his effort went wide before James Jones’ powerful shot smashed a post. Wrexham extended their lead six minutes before the break through a Jordan Tunnicliffe header and Palmer then got his second with a goal four minutes into the second half. A good pass from Elliott Lee saw Jacob Mendy slot the ball home for a fourth in the 68th minute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close