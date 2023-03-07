Ipswich keep up promotion push with easy win over Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich kept up the pressure on League One’s top two sides with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Accrington.

The goals came from Nathan Broadhead, Kayden Jackson and Kyle Edwards.

Town took the lead in the 12th minute through Broadhead, his fourth goal in four successive home games. He was in the right place in the six-yard box to steer home a cross from Jackson.

Accrington’s Mo Sangare was robbed of the ball by Janoi Donacien whose cross was headed towards goal by Freddie Ladapo but was held by Lukas Jensen, who then pushed away a first time toe-punt from the Ipswich striker.

At the other end Christian Walton was adjudged to have tipped a shot over the bar from Aaron Pressley and just before the half-time break Conor Chaplin had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled offside.

Ipswich extended their lead in the 56th minute when Jackson converted after Luongo struck the bar.

Jensen was given a red card in stoppage time after he brought down Harry Clarke just outside the penalty area. From the resultant free-kick, Edwards’ shot sailed past substitute keeper Liam Isherwood.