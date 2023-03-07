Dunfermline stretch lead with win over Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline extended their lead at the top of Scottish League One with a 2-0 win over title rivals Falkirk.

Rhys Breen and Matt Todd scored for the hosts to leave them eight points clear at the top of the table.

Chris Mochrie hit the posts for the hosts in first-half injury time before they took charge after the break.

Breen opened the scoring from close range after 67 minutes and, with 15 minutes left, Todd converted a corner to wrap up the points.