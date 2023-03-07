Erico Sousa fires Boreham Wood to victory at Maidenhead By Press Association March 7 2023, 9.56pm Erico Sousa scored the only goal (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood climbed to sixth in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at Maidenhead. Erico Sousa’s winner cemented their spot in the play-off places after a narrow victory on Tuesday. The former Manchester City youngster won it after 59 minutes when he cut inside and drilled into the bottom corner off a post. Tyrone Marsh went close to adding a second when he hit the frame of the goal for the visitors late on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close