Sutton increase Crawley's worries with comfortable home victory By Press Association March 7 2023, 9.58pm Omar Bugiel scored twice in Sutton's defeat of Crawley (PA) Sutton were too good for Crawley in Sky Bet League Two, defeating the strugglers 3-0. Goals either side of the break from Omar Bugiel and a late finish from substitute Lee Angol made it four wins in five games for Matt Gray's side. Crawley, beaten for a sixth successive match, were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Joel Lynch was given a second yellow card. After an uninspiring start from the hosts, Sutton were the first to threaten when Rob Milsom curled a free-kick a yard wide of Corey Addai's goal. They took the lead five minutes before the interval when Lebanon international Bugiel got on the end of a clinical David Ajiboye cross and finished past Addai. Bugiel struck again immediately within two minutes of the restart, registering his fifth goal of the campaign with a sumptuous flick inside the six-yard area that nestled into the top corner. The victory was sealed in the final moments when Angol beat Addai with a low shot.