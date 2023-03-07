Goal-shy Huddersfield move off the foot of the Championship with draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-threatened Huddersfield failed to score for a third successive game but a 0-0 draw against Bristol City lifted Neil Warnock’s side off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Town remain six points from safety and have won just once since Warnock took charge, but after back-to-back 4-0 defeats, this was a more encouraging outcome for the Terriers, whose late surge almost turned the single point into three.

The Robins have lost just one league game since December 29, but boss Nigel Pearson will wonder how his side failed to return to winning ways after defeat to Cardiff.

Huddersfield’s Czech international goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik produced three vital saves, though opposite number Max O’Leary denied Jack Rudoni a stoppage-time winner.

City substitute Andreas Weimann also cleared off the line from Martyn Waghorn as Huddersfield came to life in a frantic finale.

Town made four changes to the side sent packing by Coventry but were fortunate to remain in contention during a one-sided first half.

City could have been out of sight by but were not as clinical as the Sky Blues or previous Huddersfield opponents, Burnley.

Sam Bell failed to force a save from Vaclik after George Tanner’s 24th-minute delivery.

But he was soon called into action, snatching the ball off the toes of Mark Sykes and then beating away a header from the same player.

The former Sevilla and Olympiakos keeper also kept out Cameron Pring’s close-range header from Alex Scott’s inswinging corner.

Town’s best moments were penalty shouts at the start and end of the opening period.

Danny Ward needed treatment, clattered by O’Leary after the keeper punched the ball away from the striker.

Manager Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson were even more incensed when Jay Dasilva slid in on Brahima Diarra without touching the ball.

Given his sluggish side’s lack of chances, Warnock instigated a double interval switch, introducing Josh Koroma and Waghorn for Ward and Joseph Hungbo.

But it was City who created and wasted another opportunity. Sykes ran through unchallenged but his eventual left-foot attempt was tame.

At least Town fans were spared the possibility of Nahki Wells pushing his old club closer to the second-tier trap door.

Wells could not add to his 12-goal tally for the season before being substituted after 64 minutes.

Town fashioned their best chance three minutes later. Rudoni found Koroma in space but the substitute’s low right-foot effort slipped past a post.

Vaclik saved a goalbound effort from skipper Jonathan Hogg. But Huddersfield, level on points with third-bottom Blackpool, grew in confidence and might have snatched victory through Waghorn and Rudoni.