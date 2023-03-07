Nathan Sheron leaves it late to fire Oldham to victory against Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan Sheron dented Woking’s promotion hopes after earning Oldham a late 1-0 Vanarama National League win at Boundary Park.

The defender scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to secure the hosts a dramatic victory.

It left Woking third, four points above fourth placed Chesterfield having played a game more.

Alex Reid had earlier hit a post for Oldham before Sheron nodded in the crucial goal at the death.