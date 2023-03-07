Scunthorpe move six points from safety with win over Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe grabbed a survival lifeline after a 2-0 victory over Altrincham.

Richie Bennett’s second-half opener and Will Smith’s clincher left the Iron six points from safety in the National League.

Bennett opened the scoring four minutes after the break when he followed up after Liam Feeney’s shot was saved.

Smith wrapped up the points with 16 minutes left when he steered in Jacob Butterfield’s corner.