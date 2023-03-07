Dorking come from behind to beat Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Francomb’s second-half strike saw Dorking edge out Barnet 2-1.

Harry Smith scored the opener with a well-timed header to put the Bees in front after 10 minutes.

Luke Moore nearly brought the hosts level, but goalkeeper Laurie Walker made a good save.

Dorking equalised in the 41st minute when captain Tony Craig picked out Josh Taylor, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Francomb then fired home the winner in the 56th minute, smashing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area.