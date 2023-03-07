Iliman Ndiaye is Sheffield United’s matchwinner at Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Iliman Ndiaye is Sheffield United’s matchwinner at Reading

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 10.21pm
Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye scores the only goal of the game (PA)
Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye scores the only goal of the game (PA)

Sheffield United boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Reading.

In a tame first-half showing from both sides, a Sander Berge effort from distance provided United’s best moment while Tom Ince drove narrowly wide for Reading.

United defended solidly after the interval but soon upped the tempo and made the decisive breakthrough on the hour through a fine first-time finish from Iliman Ndiaye.

It was enough for a valuable victory that moves the Blades seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship table.

United had been in poor form, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn their third defeat in four league outings.

Reading had won only two of their past 10 outings but were unbeaten at the SCL Stadium in seven matches in all competitions.

United began sluggishly, with manager Paul Heckingbottom watching from the stands as he served the last game of a three-match touchline ban.

Reading were the first to threaten, with wing back Andy Yiadom escaping along the right flank before releasing Shane Long. Long’s cross into the area appeared dangerous but the visitors’ defence managed to clear it without too much trouble.

Reading again seized the initiative going forward, with Ince bearing down on the Blades area. His effort from 20 yards was poor, though, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham not needing to move as it flew wide.

United gradually started to find their rhythm. Twelve-goal top scorer Oli McBurnie nodded straight at home goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who had to make a smart stop to push away a low drive from Berge.

Ince almost broke the deadlock just before half-time but his long-range attempt narrowly missed Foderingham’s far post.

United started the second period slowly, with Reading making most of the running.

Andy Carroll headed weakly wide, from a promising Tom Holmes cross, then failed to find any power with a shot that Foderingham saved comfortably.

However, United absorbed the pressure and then broke clear to take the lead on the hour following a clever team move.

Jayden Bogle found McBurnie near the byline and his accurate cross was neatly turned in by Ndiaye at the near post for his 12th goal of the season – taking him level with McBurnie.

It may have been harsh on Reading but they swiftly set about trying to find the the equaliser.

A cross from the left from Nesta Guinness-Walker was met by a flying header from Carroll but Foderingham superbly tipped the ball over the bar.

United could have extended their lead near the end but Lumley did well to keep out a close-range effort from substitute Billy Sharp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
3
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.
Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple…
Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye scores the only goal of the game (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions

Editor's Picks

Most Commented