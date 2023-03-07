Chelsea complete Champions League comeback to ease pressure on Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea complete Champions League comeback to ease pressure on Graham Potter

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 10.28pm
Chelsea turned the tie around to advance past Dortmund with a 2-1 aggregate win (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea turned the tie around to advance past Dortmund with a 2-1 aggregate win (John Walton/PA)

Graham Potter enjoyed his finest result as Chelsea manager as Borussia Dortmund were beaten at Stamford Bridge to see his side through to the Champions League quarter-final.

The Blues trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Germany but were relentless in their efforts to turn the tie around in west London, a goal from Raheem Sterling in the first half and a re-taken penalty from Kai Havertz earning a deserved 2-0 win and breathing space at last for Potter.

It was the first time since October that the team had won back-to-back matches, following Saturday’s victory against Leeds, and after two games in four days that had looked set to define whether the board would keep faith with the manager, that faith was vindicated.

Chelsea were energetic, playing on the front foot with bags of initiative, a team transformed from the one defeated here by Southampton 17 days ago.

Dortmund, second in the Bundesliga and on a run of 10 straight wins, could not live with their early high pressing and three times in the opening 10 minutes the home side went close to the goal that would change the tie.

First, Marc Cucurella won the ball with a show of strength on halfway and released Joao Felix down the left. His low effort after muscling through was smothered at the near post by Alexander Meyer.

From the resulting corner, Kalidou Koulibaly flicked the ball wide unmarked from a mistimed header, before Havertz, holding off the attentions of Emre Can, thundered one just wide from a tight angle.

It was an urgent opening from Chelsea, who played like a team against the clock. Dortmund could not catch their breath, nor match Chelsea’s breathless pace.

The visitors produced a reminder of their threat on 25 minutes, Marco Reus’s free-kick was perfectly arched over the wall, requiring fine goalkeeping from Kepa Arrizabalaga to dive and palm it away.

The scare did not deter Chelsea and minutes later Reece James restarted the onslaught with a cross from the right which was cleared only as far as Havertz. The German, who had scored only once in 2023, dispatched his shot first-time beyond Meyer and agonisingly against the inside of the post.

Havertz had the ball in the net before the break only for a late flag to rescue Dortmund, then Koulibaly kicked at thin air from six yards with the goal gaping. The pattern of the half, the shape of Chelsea’s pressure, was captured by a yellow card shown to Niklas Sule for time-wasting five minutes before the break.

The opening goal came timed to perfection. Forty-three minutes had passed when Havertz back-heeled to Mateo Kovacic and the captain used brute strength to bully his way through midfield, buying time for Chilwell to overlap and take over. His cross for Sterling looked to have been wasted by a careless miskick, but fortune favoured Chelsea at last. With his second effort, Sterling lashed it home past Meyer.

Minutes after the break came the penalty, awarded by VAR, the decision handball against Marius Wolf. Havertz approached, stopped, waited for Meyer to commit, then clipped his kick against the post, but a reprieve was only seconds away.

Dortmund players had encroached into the box, and at the second bite Havertz made swift amends – same side, same broken run-up – to put Chelsea two up.

Thereafter the pattern of things changed, and Dortmund finally took a grip of the game. Sule flashed wide with a snap shot that whistled by the post as the spectre of a Champions League exit loomed.

Chelsea, confident like never before under Potter, still threatened on the break, Conor Gallagher denied a textbook counter-attack goal by the flag. They had already done enough to earn passage to the last eight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented