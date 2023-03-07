Darren Ferguson delighted with outcome of ‘must-win’ match for Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson delighted with outcome of ‘must-win’ match for Peterborough

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 10.36pm
Darren Ferguson enjoyed Peterborough’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson enjoyed Peterborough’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson praised the belief of his players after they snatched a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Frankie Kent headed an 87th-minute decider as Posh saw off Shrewsbury in a battle of two teams clinging on to faint play-off hopes.

Sky Bet League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris had earlier given Posh a 16th-minute lead with his 21st goal of the campaign from Joe Ward’s delivery.

But they surrendered that advantage after only five minutes as Tom Flanagan made up for the blow of being overlooked for the latest Northern Ireland squad by slamming in his first goal of the campaign.

But Posh eventually prevailed as Kent steered in a Ward free-kick to close to within seven points of the top six with games in hand.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted with a very, very important win for us. It was a must-win considering the last couple of results.

“We had to be patient and we maybe got a wee bit of luck with the late goal, but we’ll take it as we’ve not had much of that this season.

“We were in complete control of the game at 1-0 up. If it had stayed that way, it would have inevitably opened up which would have suited my players.

“But we conceded another ridiculous goal which completely changed the momentum of the game and as a team we have to be stronger in those situations.

“We tried everything during the second half. The credit goes to the players for having the belief to keep going and eventually we got the winner.

“The key at this stage of the season is getting results. The important bit now is having the mentality to dig them out.”

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said: “We didn’t deserve to be beaten – that’s for sure.

“I thought Peterborough were the better team in the first half and we were the better side in the second.

“When the game got back to 1-1, we just couldn’t find that second goal. Had we got it, I think we would have gone on to win the game.

“Tom Bayliss and Matthew Pennington both had good chances and the boys seem to think there was a penalty on Che Dunkley at the end.

“We spoke about Peterborough’s delivery into our box so we’re disappointed to concede two goals from set plays as that doesn’t normally happen.

“It was a great finish from Tom for our goal and I thought he was excellent tonight considering he wasn’t called up to the Northern Ireland squad.

“That would obviously have been a disappointment for him considering he was one of their best players in their last game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
3
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.
Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple…
Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Darren Ferguson enjoyed Peterborough’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions

Editor's Picks

Most Commented