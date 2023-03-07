Michael Duff hails Barnsley dominance in victory against ‘dangerous’ Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hailed the dominance of his side against a “dangerous” opponent in their 3-1 win over Portsmouth at Oakwell.

The Reds hit the front in the 17th minute through James Norwood’s close-range finish and they doubled their advantage three minutes later when Nicky Cadden Wonderfully curled in from just outside the area.

Portsmouth pulled a goal back four minutes after the interval through Colby Bishop but Devante Cole’s strike on the hour mark lifted the Reds into fourth place in Sky Bet League One.

Duff was elated with the three points but felt his side should have been home and hosed heading into half-time.

He said: “I thought we totally dominated the first half and if anything I’m a little bit disappointed we were not out of sight.

“We know they are a good team full of good players, a dangerous opponent in good form and they are having a run at the play-offs, even though no one is expecting them to do it.

“I thought we scored some good goals but am disappointed with the goal we gave away because they are a good team and I felt we gifted them it, but it was then pleasing to get back on the front foot and not rest on a one-goal lead.”

Duff highlighted the significance of scoring twice in three first-half minutes in taking the game away from Portsmouth, who picked up four wins from five heading into the fixture – but he does not want his side to lose focus on the upcoming games.

He continued: “We’ve been fairly free scoring.

“The difference between today and Saturday (0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers) is we showed a little bit more composure.

“The lads are in a good place at the moment but I think we have got four of the top six next but need to attack it like we have done in the other weeks.”

John Mousinho has not given up on his Portsmouth side finishing in the play-off places after the defeat ended a five-match unbeaten run and left them 10 points adrift of the top six.

The Pompey boss said: “People were talking about this game being the make or break, I don’t think that’s the case.

“It’s a game we’ve lost and we go again on Saturday and there are still plenty of points to play for.

“After a placid first 10 or 15 minutes where we took the sting out of the game, Barnsley were all of a sudden on top and you find yourself 2-0 down away from home, it is very difficult getting back into the game.

“It is a really disappointing third goal to concede because it just takes the sting out of the game, the longer we stay with one goal in it, the more nervous the place becomes.”