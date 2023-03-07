Michael Duff hails Barnsley dominance in victory against ‘dangerous’ Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff hails Barnsley dominance in victory against ‘dangerous’ Portsmouth

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 10.54pm
Michael Duff hailed the performance of his side in their 3-1 win over Portsmouth (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Duff hailed the performance of his side in their 3-1 win over Portsmouth (Nigel French/PA)

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hailed the dominance of his side against a “dangerous” opponent in their 3-1 win over Portsmouth at Oakwell.

The Reds hit the front in the 17th minute through James Norwood’s close-range finish and they doubled their advantage three minutes later when Nicky Cadden Wonderfully curled in from just outside the area.

Portsmouth pulled a goal back four minutes after the interval through Colby Bishop but Devante Cole’s strike on the hour mark lifted the Reds into fourth place in Sky Bet League One.

Duff was elated with the three points but felt his side should have been home and hosed heading into half-time.

He said: “I thought we totally dominated the first half and if anything I’m a little bit disappointed we were not out of sight.

“We know they are a good team full of good players, a dangerous opponent in good form and they are having a run at the play-offs, even though no one is expecting them to do it.

“I thought we scored some good goals but am disappointed with the goal we gave away because they are a good team and I felt we gifted them it, but it was then pleasing to get back on the front foot and not rest on a one-goal lead.”

Duff highlighted the significance of scoring twice in three first-half minutes in taking the game away from Portsmouth, who picked up four wins from five heading into the fixture – but he does not want his side to lose focus on the upcoming games.

He continued: “We’ve been fairly free scoring.

“The difference between today and Saturday (0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers) is we showed a little bit more composure.

“The lads are in a good place at the moment but I think we have got four of the top six next but need to attack it like we have done in the other weeks.”

John Mousinho has not given up on his Portsmouth side finishing in the play-off places after the defeat ended a five-match unbeaten run and left them 10 points adrift of the top six.

The Pompey boss said: “People were talking about this game being the make or break, I don’t think that’s the case.

“It’s a game we’ve lost and we go again on Saturday and there are still plenty of points to play for.

“After a placid first 10 or 15 minutes where we took the sting out of the game, Barnsley were all of a sudden on top and you find yourself 2-0 down away from home, it is very difficult getting back into the game.

“It is a really disappointing third goal to concede because it just takes the sting out of the game, the longer we stay with one goal in it, the more nervous the place becomes.”

