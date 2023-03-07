Mark Bonner bemoans Cambridge’s lack of a killer touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Bonner bemoans Cambridge’s lack of a killer touch

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 11.02pm
Mark Bonner felt his side should have made more of their chances (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Mark Bonner felt his side should have made more of their chances (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Mark Bonner was left to yet again rue missed chances as Cambridge were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe.

The U’s are four points from safety while Morecambe are three points better off but still sit in the final relegation position, with both sides having 11 games remaining in their attempts to secure Sky Bet League One survival.

Jack Lankester put Cambridge ahead as they carved out numerous first-half chances, but Cole Stockton’s equaliser just before the break brought the visitors level.

Cambridge ended the game with 24 shots but could not find a winner.

“We’ve certainly pushed the game and tried to get something from it, but it’s a better point for them than us,” said Bonner. “It’s a game like quite a few in the last month where we’ve been bang in games and we should be a fair few points better off than we are from the last month really.

“It was a frustrating night for us because there was enough in that for us to win the game, and that’s been the case with quite a few recently.

“The saving grace is we took something from it, but it was certainly a night where we needed and wanted three (points).

“When we’re in a position that we are, playing well and dominating doesn’t give you confidence unless you convert and take those moments.

“We set up well, we played with a real good intent, but we’re lacking in confidence at the top end of the pitch. It’s not converting into the goals that the football deserves at the moment. All we can do is plug away and keep trying to turn that.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was content with a point following a sluggish start.

“I thought it was an exciting game,” said Adams. “Cambridge started the better side, they came out very well and created a number of good opportunities. They got the goal with their pressure, and they deserved to get that goal.

“We had to change shape because we were man-for-man all over the pitch and it didn’t really help us tonight. We did it on Saturday against Bolton, it was fine, tonight it was a different story.

“We changed shape and we grew into the game, and we were able to get the goal to make it 1-1.

“Just before half-time we could have made it 2-1 with a great opportunity. The ascendancy changed from Cambridge being the dominant team in that first period to us being the dominant team.

“Over the 90 we’ll take a point. We could have got three points, so could Cambridge, so I think a draw at the end of the night is fair.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
3
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Dundee-born Scotland No 8 Matt Fagerson.
Six Nations: Scotland need to be near-faultless to beat Ireland and win the Triple…
Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Mark Bonner felt his side should have made more of their chances (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions

Editor's Picks

Most Commented