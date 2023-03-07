Mark Bonner bemoans Cambridge’s lack of a killer touch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Bonner was left to yet again rue missed chances as Cambridge were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe.

The U’s are four points from safety while Morecambe are three points better off but still sit in the final relegation position, with both sides having 11 games remaining in their attempts to secure Sky Bet League One survival.

Jack Lankester put Cambridge ahead as they carved out numerous first-half chances, but Cole Stockton’s equaliser just before the break brought the visitors level.

Cambridge ended the game with 24 shots but could not find a winner.

“We’ve certainly pushed the game and tried to get something from it, but it’s a better point for them than us,” said Bonner. “It’s a game like quite a few in the last month where we’ve been bang in games and we should be a fair few points better off than we are from the last month really.

“It was a frustrating night for us because there was enough in that for us to win the game, and that’s been the case with quite a few recently.

“The saving grace is we took something from it, but it was certainly a night where we needed and wanted three (points).

“When we’re in a position that we are, playing well and dominating doesn’t give you confidence unless you convert and take those moments.

“We set up well, we played with a real good intent, but we’re lacking in confidence at the top end of the pitch. It’s not converting into the goals that the football deserves at the moment. All we can do is plug away and keep trying to turn that.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was content with a point following a sluggish start.

“I thought it was an exciting game,” said Adams. “Cambridge started the better side, they came out very well and created a number of good opportunities. They got the goal with their pressure, and they deserved to get that goal.

“We had to change shape because we were man-for-man all over the pitch and it didn’t really help us tonight. We did it on Saturday against Bolton, it was fine, tonight it was a different story.

“We changed shape and we grew into the game, and we were able to get the goal to make it 1-1.

“Just before half-time we could have made it 2-1 with a great opportunity. The ascendancy changed from Cambridge being the dominant team in that first period to us being the dominant team.

“Over the 90 we’ll take a point. We could have got three points, so could Cambridge, so I think a draw at the end of the night is fair.”