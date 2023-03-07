World Athletics commits to gender equality with female vice president promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Athletics commits to gender equality with female vice president promise

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 11.04pm
Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova has benefited from World Athletics’ support. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova has benefited from World Athletics’ support. (Jane Barlow/PA)

World Athletics will have a female vice president by the end of the year as part of its gender equality plans for the sport.

The governing body will also have 40 per cent female representation on the Council.

It will increase the number of women on its Council from the current eight to a minimum of 10 members – including at least one female vice president – at the Council elections in August 2023.

Lord Coe file photo
Sebastian Coe is president of World Athletics (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: “I am immensely proud World Athletics is once again leading the way for gender equity in sport.

“It was an important part of the reforms we introduced in 2016. In today’s world, it is not enough to provide equal opportunity, we must provide equity.

“In order to achieve true equity in our sport, it is important that we offer our female athletes, administrators, and officials the tools and environment they need to be empowered to pursue careers at all levels of athletics.

“Be it by setting quotas for female representation on our Council, or providing more flexible learning and development opportunities that better suit women’s commitments – we are absolutely dedicated to making our sport equitable and representative for all.

“We are happy to lead the way on gender equity initiatives and set the example for other International Federations.”

Other pledges, released in celebration of International Women’s Day, include increasing the number of female coaches at the World Championships to at least 20 per cent by Tokyo 2025.

World Athletics will encourage member federations to send more female coaches and provide the learning pathway in countries where women are underrepresented at the coaching level.

Also, the 214 member federations will implement individual safeguarding policies by end of 2023.

World Athletics has also extended its Ukraine Solidarity Fund – enabling dozens of female Ukrainian athletes to take part in World Athletics Series events.

Last year, through the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, it supported more than 100 Ukrainian athletes – along with their immediate family members, coaches and technical officials – to train, qualify, and participate in World Athletics Championships events.

Female athletes made up 70 per cent of athlete beneficiaries with 400m hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, who won bronze at last year’s European Championships, one of them.

She said: “By participating in competitions, we do not let the world forget about the existence of the country that is Ukraine.

“We draw attention to ourselves with our achievements, give interviews, communicate with other athletes and fans so that people can know first-hand what is happening in Ukraine.

“This is how we resist Russian propaganda and do not allow the honour of Ukraine to be tarnished.

“Raising the flag at competitions, we show the whole world that we are strong and honest, able to fight, overcome difficulties no matter what. We deserve to live and preserve our nation, but now we need help and support.”

