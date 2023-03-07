Steven Schumacher happy as Pilgrims progress continues with come-from-behind win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Schumacher happy as Pilgrims progress continues with come-from-behind win

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 11.12pm
Steven Schumacher was happy to see his team join leaders Sheffield Wednesday on 74 points (PA)
Steven Schumacher was happy to see his team join leaders Sheffield Wednesday on 74 points (PA)

Boss Steven Schumacher expressed his delight after Plymouth came from behind to beat Derby and move level with Sheffield Wednesday at the top of Sky Bet League One.

After goals from Callum Wright and Ryan Hardie had sealed victory, Schumacher said: “We are strong at home, we have had a brilliant record and that is 16 wins here at home. If we can get a few more, that will be great.”

Hardie took his season’s tally to 17 goals with the 69th-minute winner from the penalty spot, after substitute Wright’s goal on the hour had cancelled out Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s 17th-minute opener.

Schumacher continued: “I am really pleased. It was always going to be a tough game.

“Derby started the game well and were on the front foot. We were a bit sloppy every time we got the ball, we kept kicking it back to them.

“Once they scored, it settled us down a little bit. We passed the ball really well in the first half and just didn’t have enough quality at the end of it.

“In the second half we showed what we are about, we moved the ball so well, created some good chances and once again the boys have showed character to come back and win.

“We got the three number 10s on there which we felt could cause Derby a problem in those little spaces.

“We were positive and have the most contributions from substitutes in the whole EFL, so credit to the players for that. We trust in them, they come on and deliver and they have done it time and time again. We need that to continue.

“The fans played a huge part, you heard them tonight. Even when we were a goal behind, they didn’t get on the players’ backs and kept supporting them and we need that for the rest of the campaign.”

Derby boss Paul Warne said: “Obviously I am hugely frustrated.

“I thought we were really good first half. We had opportunities to score more than we did and limited a good Plymouth side to very little.

“Then second half we conceded a fortuitous goal, it is probably best to say on their behalf, because it has hit Eiran Cashin and fluked in really.

“And then we didn’t react from that well enough. I appreciate there was a wind here but we still should have got on the ball a lot better than we did.

“The game took an ugly turn for us because we just couldn’t get a foothold in it.

“I credit Plymouth with the way they came after us but we still should be better – and then obviously the penalty, another ugly point. It feels like whenever anyone goes down in and around the box we get a penalty against us. Maybe it is a penalty, I haven’t seen it back.

“But my disappointment was that we didn’t put a real stink up to get an equaliser and that’s what disappoints me. We didn’t put up enough of a fight to get back into it.”

