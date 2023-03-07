‘All to play for’ says Paul Heckingbottom after Blades boost promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘All to play for’ says Paul Heckingbottom after Blades boost promotion hopes

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 11.29pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his team win 1-0 at Reading (PA)
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his team win 1-0 at Reading (PA)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted that it is now “all to play for” in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League after his side secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Reading.

After a scrappy first half, United made the decisive breakthrough in the Sky  Bet Championship contest when Iliman Ndiaye tucked home from close range for his 12th goal of the season.

The second-placed Blades survived a late rally from Reading and extended their lead over third-placed Middlesbrough to seven points.

Heckingbottom, who watched from the stands as he served the final game of his three-match touchline ban, said: “We know where we are now.

“There’s always been games in hand, games either way, whatever. But now we’re seven points clear [of Boro] with 11 games left. There it is. It’s all to play for.

“It was a good win for us, a big win. We were really strong in the first half but we wanted to pose more of a threat in the second and the goal was a fine example of that.

“For all the possession that we had, we could have had more balls slid down the side of Reading’s centre-backs and really caused them more problems.

“We kept getting into that final third but then it was a case of ‘what’s next?’  We had to get their centre-backs facing the way that they didn’t want to and then see what we could produce.

“We had big performances all the way through, although we didn’t pass the ball as well as we would have wanted in the second half.”

Reading lost at for the first time in eight games in all competitions, a run going back to early November.

Royals boss Paul Ince said: “We played well tonight, we did really well. I’m just disappointed that we didn’t get anything from the game.

“It was a great response after the poor second half against Middlesbrough last week (a 5-0 defeat). It was a good reaction.

“You’re playing a team that could go up automatically or via the play-offs but we competed with them and played some good football.

“We mixed it up well and, in the last 15 minutes, they (United) were just kicking it up the park and you could see them at panic stations.

“I get that, today was obviously a massive win for them because it puts them seven points clear of Boro.

“But, for us, it was just so disappointing because we played so well and we deserved something at the end.

“When you look at their goal, it was just one mistake from us, one fine detail – and they go bang, bang and score.

“But today’s about being positive because I think the display warrants that.”

