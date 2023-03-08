Mikey Johnston eyeing Republic of Ireland debut after switching allegiance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mikey Johnston eyeing Republic of Ireland debut after switching allegiance

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 11.58am
Celtic’s Mikey Johnston could be called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time after switching from Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic’s Mikey Johnston could be called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time after switching from Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston could be in line to make his Republic of Ireland debut against Latvia or France this month after receiving international clearance to switch allegiance from Scotland.

The Glasgow-born 23-year-old, who has played for Scotland at under-15s, under-19s and under-21s levels, has declared for Ireland after holding talks with manager Stephen Kenny, and the switch has now been approved by FIFA.

Johnston, currently on loan at Portuguese Primeira Liga club Vitoria Guimaraes, qualifies through his Derry-born grandfather and is now available to be included in the squad for the friendly clash with Latvia on March 22 and the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France five days later.

He said: “I’m delighted to declare for the Republic of Ireland and excited for what my future holds in an Ireland shirt.

“Myself and my family have always been proud of our Irish roots with my grandad hailing from Derry and to potentially now play for Ireland is something that really excites me.

“It’s up to me now to impress the manager and to get selected to the squad, but my focus now is to break into that squad and to make an impact for the team in a big year for the team.

“I’ve always watched the Ireland matches and the atmosphere always looks incredible. I can’t wait to play at the Aviva Stadium and hopefully create some great moments for the team.”

Johnston made his Celtic debut as an 18-year-old under former boss Brendan Rodgers in 2017 and has gone on to win the Scottish Premiership three times, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, although a serious knee injury cost him almost a year of his fledgling career and he has struggled to re-establish himself in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny got his man after holding talks with Mikey Johnston
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny (pictured) got his man after holding talks with Mikey Johnston (Brian Lawless/PA)

The midfielder, who had rebuffed advances from Ireland earlier in his career, has also played Champions League and Europa League football and has made 20 appearances for Vitoria so far this season.

Kenny said: “Mikey is an exciting player, a great individual talent and we’re delighted to see him declare for the Republic of Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play at the Aviva Stadium, dribbling in the way that he can and we look forward to helping him fulfil his potential in an Ireland shirt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented