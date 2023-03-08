What happens during next phase of rugby league’s IMG-led domestic revolution?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

What happens during next phase of rugby league’s IMG-led domestic revolution?

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 3.01pm
The next phase in the future of rugby league is set to be thrashed out in Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
The next phase in the future of rugby league is set to be thrashed out in Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rugby League will take a further cautious step towards its bright new future on Thursday when representatives of all 36 senior clubs gather in Huddersfield to discover details of the next phase of the IMG-led domestic revolution.

Officials will be given details of the criteria that will ultimately determine which level their clubs will be allotted for the 2025 season and beyond – or whether they wish to vote the whole process down and effectively go it alone.

Here, the PA news agency explains what the clubs are likely set to find out this week, whether they are likely to support the proposals and what happens if they do or don’t.

What have IMG proposed?

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens and Leeds should have little to fear from the IMG proposals (Martin Rickett/PA)

As part of their long-term contract to ‘reimagine’ the future of rugby league, IMG revealed initial proposals in October that centred around each club being allotted a grade – A, B or C – based on a number of as-yet undetermined criteria. Those grades would come into force for the start of the 2025 season, with ‘A’ grade clubs immune from relegation and the remaining top-flight places awarded to the highest-scoring grade ‘B’ teams. The long-term intention is to encourage clubs to aspire to achieving ‘A’ standard and improve the infrastructure and attractiveness of the sport as a result.

How did those initial proposals go down?

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams – Betfred Championship Summer Bash – Bloomfield Road
Championship clubs like Batley are awaiting further details of the IMG proposals (Richard Sellers/PA)

Clubs voted almost unanimously for the project to proceed – Keighley were the only club to vote against, whilst a couple of others abstained – pending more details, which are expected to arrive on Thursday. IMG will not hand out grades at this stage, but are set to unveil the specific, detailed criteria by which clubs will be judged going forward and which will involve a range of factors including performance, facilities, finance and, possibly, geographical location.

Will it still mean an end to automatic promotion and relegation?

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Quarter Finals – Be Well Support Stadium
Improving facilities at stadiums like Belle Vue could be crucial to determining a club’s future (Will Matthews/PA)

Essentially, yes, although that may be mitigated by the extent of any weighting in favour of on-field performance. For example, amongst a band of ‘B’ grade clubs at the top of the Championship, a runaway winner with poorer facilities may still prevail; alternatively, a club finishing lower that ticks more boxes elsewhere may be able to climb into the top flight in their place. Once the ‘A’ standard has been achieved by enough clubs to form a full top flight (which will not be for a long time), it effectively reverts to a licensing operation, by another name.

How are the clubs likely to react?

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – Betfred Super League – The Halliwell Jones Stadium
Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium looks fit for a top-level future (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Continued near-unanimity would be a surprise. Keighley, whose specific concerns relate to the scrapping of automatic up-and-down, show no signs of budging. Other clubs seem poles apart on how the criteria should be weighted – for example, some believe ground ownership and/or primacy of tenure to be imperative, whilst others place bigger (rented) facilities higher up the list. Moreover, some clubs may be surprised by how few are on course for an initial ‘A’ grade – potentially, as few as three – St Helens, Leeds and Warrington – will achieve the top band.

What happens next?

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Big crowds have greeted the start of the new Betfred Super League season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Clubs will be given a few weeks to digest IMG’s proposals before putting them to a further vote. If they are voted down, which still appears unlikely, IMG are out of the door and the sport will quite possibly descend into acrimony. If they give the green light, the next stage will be the issuing of provisional ratings for each club, possibly as early as Autumn, with a view to them being given time to adapt before the decisive point towards the end of 2024, when they will learn their respective fates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented