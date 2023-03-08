International Women’s Day celebrated – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 8 2023, 5.56pm England Women celebrated International Women’s Day (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8. International Women’s Day View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Happy #InternationalWomensDay! 🎉Today we celebrate all women in our game both on and off the pitch! 🏏#IWD2023 | #EmbraceEquity pic.twitter.com/NHSjxhdNIi— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 8, 2023 TODAY IS THE DAY 🥳The #LetGirlsPlay Biggest EVER Football Session has arrived 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mMXsM57zoD— England Football (@EnglandFootball) March 8, 2023 To celebrate #IWD2023, our players wore tops bearing the names of the special women in their lives 💜 pic.twitter.com/YYRN3nUvBH— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 8, 2023 This #InternationalWomensDay, we’re celebrating women across the world who live and breathe motorsport every single day of the year.From famous faces to unsung heroes, we want to shine a spotlight on the women who inspire you with their passion for racing. [1/2] #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/QuaWNW8eJu— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) March 8, 2023 💜 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 💜💪 Shoutout to the millions of women and girls who are rocking it on the pitch, in the stands, and behind the scenes!⚽ Your passion and dedication inspire us every single day. 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠! #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/fkohpJTq3r— UEFA (@UEFA) March 8, 2023 We are proud to celebrate the women of McLaren Racing as part of #InternationalWomensDay!We still have a long way to go, but days such as this help us to shine a spotlight and say thank you to the women in our team who continue to push us forward. pic.twitter.com/XG7vUfcmFI— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 8, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eurosport (@eurosport) Morning it snowed then it rained. Can I say Happy International women's day. Today lads/men look after the princess in your life. Do something helpful U normally don't do. Spoil your loved one. I look forward 2 all the Thank you notes from the ladies! He he have a Wonderful day pic.twitter.com/dorgELNDZF— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) March 8, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Rafael van der Vaart (@rafaelvdvaart) What message would you give to your younger self?Proud to be supporting the Women of Williams today and everyday 💙#WeAreWilliams #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/g58Qnweqth— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 8, 2023 Football Gabriel Jesus was back in training. Step by step 💪 pic.twitter.com/b3ipqjsPrc— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 8, 2023 Chelsea’s win was celebrated. What a win & what a performance @ChelseaFC 💙👊🏻👏🏻Supporters and players were excellent last night. Those Champions League nights at the Bridge are unbelievable 💙😍 pic.twitter.com/ADPiTHjK0T— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) March 8, 2023 I’m so proud of you guys, we are always together, in and off the pitch!!! @chelseaFC the pride of London 💙🙏 #StamfordBridge #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/4IBderrzng— Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) March 8, 2023 Big thank you for all the support yesterday 💙 it means a lot pic.twitter.com/aHefERnpJG— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 8, 2023 Peter Crouch was excited. Snow day ! I feel 12 👍🏼— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 8, 2023 Cricket Steve Smith set the record straight. I think I’ve been misunderstood here. I was talking about commentary from back home about playing 3 quicks on the prior surfaces as mind boggling. We will look and see if we think this surface is the same or not pic.twitter.com/wudfVzPLUX— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 8, 2023 Jason Roy was in form. Incredible @JasonRoy20 🔥— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 8, 2023 Tough life for KP. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/56UFijNsTA— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 8, 2023 The Ashes countdown was on. Excited yet?! 😆 🏴 #ENGvAUS 🇦🇺— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 8, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor showed off his wheels. My Las Vegas compound. pic.twitter.com/AgIYefLu9N— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2023 Formula One McLaren turned the clock back. A big 1-2 for the team #OnThisDay in 1998 at the Australian GP. 🏆🏆Mika 🤝 DC pic.twitter.com/mL6yduEAlH— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 8, 2023 Snooker The Rocket and James Wattana were still friends! Game went my way but glad to report 30 years of friendship is still intact ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TBQP9joUPc— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) March 8, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close