International Women’s Day celebrated – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

International Women’s Day

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! 🎉 Today we celebrate all women in our game both on and off the pitch! 🏏#IWD2023 | #EmbraceEquity pic.twitter.com/NHSjxhdNIi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 8, 2023

TODAY IS THE DAY 🥳 The #LetGirlsPlay Biggest EVER Football Session has arrived 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mMXsM57zoD — England Football (@EnglandFootball) March 8, 2023

To celebrate #IWD2023, our players wore tops bearing the names of the special women in their lives 💜 pic.twitter.com/YYRN3nUvBH — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 8, 2023

This #InternationalWomensDay, we’re celebrating women across the world who live and breathe motorsport every single day of the year. From famous faces to unsung heroes, we want to shine a spotlight on the women who inspire you with their passion for racing. [1/2] #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/QuaWNW8eJu — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) March 8, 2023

💜 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 💜 💪 Shoutout to the millions of women and girls who are rocking it on the pitch, in the stands, and behind the scenes! ⚽ Your passion and dedication inspire us every single day. 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠! #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/fkohpJTq3r — UEFA (@UEFA) March 8, 2023

We are proud to celebrate the women of McLaren Racing as part of #InternationalWomensDay! We still have a long way to go, but days such as this help us to shine a spotlight and say thank you to the women in our team who continue to push us forward. pic.twitter.com/XG7vUfcmFI — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 8, 2023

Morning it snowed then it rained. Can I say Happy International women's day. Today lads/men look after the princess in your life. Do something helpful U normally don't do. Spoil your loved one. I look forward 2 all the Thank you notes from the ladies! He he have a Wonderful day pic.twitter.com/dorgELNDZF — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) March 8, 2023

What message would you give to your younger self? Proud to be supporting the Women of Williams today and everyday 💙#WeAreWilliams #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/g58Qnweqth — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 8, 2023

Football

Gabriel Jesus was back in training.

Chelsea’s win was celebrated.

What a win & what a performance @ChelseaFC 💙👊🏻👏🏻Supporters and players were excellent last night. Those Champions League nights at the Bridge are unbelievable 💙😍 pic.twitter.com/ADPiTHjK0T — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) March 8, 2023

I’m so proud of you guys, we are always together, in and off the pitch!!! @chelseaFC the pride of London 💙🙏 #StamfordBridge #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/4IBderrzng — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) March 8, 2023

Big thank you for all the support yesterday 💙 it means a lot pic.twitter.com/aHefERnpJG — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 8, 2023

Peter Crouch was excited.

Snow day ! I feel 12 👍🏼 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 8, 2023

Cricket

Steve Smith set the record straight.

I think I’ve been misunderstood here. I was talking about commentary from back home about playing 3 quicks on the prior surfaces as mind boggling. We will look and see if we think this surface is the same or not pic.twitter.com/wudfVzPLUX — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 8, 2023

Jason Roy was in form.

Tough life for KP.

The Ashes countdown was on.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his wheels.

My Las Vegas compound. pic.twitter.com/AgIYefLu9N — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2023

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

A big 1-2 for the team #OnThisDay in 1998 at the Australian GP. 🏆🏆 Mika 🤝 DC pic.twitter.com/mL6yduEAlH — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 8, 2023

Snooker

The Rocket and James Wattana were still friends!

Game went my way but glad to report 30 years of friendship is still intact ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TBQP9joUPc — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) March 8, 2023