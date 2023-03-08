Kyogo Furuhashi on target again as Celtic beat Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyogo Furuhashi on target again as Celtic beat Hearts

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 9.50pm
Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kyogo Furuhashi took his cinch Premiership goal tally to 20 for the season as Celtic came from behind to beat Hearts 3-1.

The Japanese forward put the home side ahead on the hour mark to make it 25 in all competitions.

Hearts had taken an early lead through Josh Ginnelly before Daizen Maeda levelled. Both first-half goals were initially disallowed for offside before being awarded following the intervention of VAR, and both goalscorers went off injured before half-time.

Celtic were not at their fluent best in the first half but dominated the second. They clinically punished Hearts after winning the ball back and breaking quickly for Furuhashi to put them on their way to an 18th consecutive domestic home win as they maintained their nine-point lead over Rangers.

Substitute Sead Haksabanovic wrapped up the three points with a glorious goal in the 84th minute as he cut in from the left side of the box and curled into the top corner from 18 yards.

The teams will meet again in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday at Tynecastle and both managers made changes with the schedule in mind.

Celtic brought in Anthony Ralston, Alexandro Bernabei, Matt O’Riley and Liel Abada with Greg Taylor dropping out of the 20-man squad.

Hearts made six changes with the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Alex Cochrane and Robert Snodgrass absent.

Ange Postecoglou was visibly frustrated with some of his players’ decisions to pass the ball back in the opening stages and his mood worsened when Hearts took a sixth-minute lead.

Jorge Grant found Andy Halliday in space up the left flank and the former Rangers player delivered an inviting far-post cross which Ginnelly converted with a diving header. Replays showed the forward was level with Carl Starfelt when the ball came in.

Celtic took until midway through the half before creating clear-cut chances. Abada scuffed a shot wide and Furuhashi got underneath a header in quick succession.

The equaliser soon came after Ralston sent Furuhashi into the channel. The forward delivered a low cross to his fellow Japan international Maeda to slide in and finish from six yards. Furuhashi was flagged offside but Halliday had played him on.

Maeda had collided with Zander Clark when scoring and was soon replaced by Jota but the Japanese contingent was soon bolstered when Hearts forward Yutaro Oda came on for Ginnelly.

Both sides had chances before the break. Joe Hart saved from Grant and Alan Forrest while Jota hit the post with a bouncing effort and Ralston was not far over the bar with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Aaron Mooy and Cameron Carter-Vickers were off target with efforts after the break before Jota began the move that led to Celtic’s second goal by dispossessing Cammy Devlin just inside the Hearts half. The Portuguese winger played the ball inside for Mooy, who played a perfect pass to feed the clever movement of Furuhashi, who shot high past Clark.

Abada soon had the chance to set up Furuhashi after Ralston’s excellent pass inside the full-back but the winger sent his low cross into Clark’s hands.

Hearts lost substitute Oda to injury with Garang Kuol the latest to lead the line. The Australian had a shot well blocked by Carter-Vickers in a rare second-half Hearts attack before Haksabanovic put the game beyond doubt.

