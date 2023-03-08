Rangers respond to slow start to emphatically end Hibernian run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers respond to slow start to emphatically end Hibernian run

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 9.52pm
Rangers won at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers won at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers recovered from a ropey start to turn on the style at Easter Road with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Hibernian.

Ibrox defender Connor Goldson put through his own goal after eight minutes but the Light Blues steadied and fought back almost immediately with a James Tavernier penalty – his third goal in four games – and an Antonio Colak strike before the break.

Michael Beale’s side pulverised Hibs at the start of the second half as tireless Fashion Sakala drove in a third in the 52nd minute before Croatia striker Colak grabbed his second six minutes later with a poacher’s finish and it could have been more.

Lee Johnson’s fourth-placed side had returned to form, unbeaten in five matches with three successive wins, but they were swept away.

The Light Blues remain nine points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, who beat Hearts 3-1 at Parkhead, but Beale will be as delighted as the travelling support with the performance.

Before the match the Edinburgh club paid tribute to late owner Ron Gordon who died last month with a rendition of club anthem ‘Sunshine on Leith’ and the home fans drowned out those in the away support who were less sympathetic.

In a barnstorming start to proceedings it was the home side who got off the mark when unmarked attacker Matthew Hoppe guided a deep free-kick back across goal with Goldson turning the ball into his own net from two yards out.

Moments later, when Gers attacker Ryan Kent was brought down in the box by CJ Egan-Riley, referee Don Robertson checked his pitch side monitor at the insistence of the VAR, and pointed to the spot with Tavernier firing past Hibs keeper David Marshall.

The game sped from end to end.

Kent, playing with freedom and finesse, then had two efforts from inside the box, one which went past the far post and the next into the arms of Marshall, before a terrific back-tracking tackle from wing-back Chris Cadden thwarted the speedy Light Blues winger when he only had the Easter Road keeper to beat.

Colak shot over the bar after being set up by Sakala, who had fed Kent for his earlier two attempts.

Beale’s slick-moving side moved down both flanks with increasing menace.

In the 33rd minute Marshall brilliantly tipped a close-range shot from Rangers left-back Borna Barisic over the bar but the Hibs number one could not prevent Colak nipping in to convert a Sakala cross a minute later.

The Croatia striker missed a great chance soon after and then had a shot blocked before Sakala broke on a counter but failed to get his shot away.

The Rangers fans indulged in another pyro display at the start of the second half where Sakala’s cross from wide on the left just failed to reach Colak.

Rangers’ third goal was a gift. A poor clearance from Marshall was returned by midfielder Ryan Jack to Sakala who turned past defender Will Fish and slotted past the Hibs keeper from 16 yards.

The Govan men were relentless and when they pushed Hibs back into their own box, Sakala’s strike was deflected to Colak who swept the ball low past Marshall and into the corner of the net.

The Hibees were being held in an iron grip.

Just after the hour mark, Sakala had the ball in the net from a Tavernier cross but the offside flag was up with VAR confirming the decision.

Beale made all five substitutes in the 76th minute, with Scott Arfield, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright and John Lundstram coming on, and more chances were created and missed but the points were already won.

